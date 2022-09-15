Skyryse Appoints Will Fulton as Vice President of Product and Marketing to Lead Commercialization of Its Flagship Product, FlightOS

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyryse , a transportation company building the future of general aviation, has appointed Will Fulton as Vice President of Product and Marketing. At Skyryse, Fulton will lead strategy, execution, and growth of its FlightOS product, which makes flying safer and more accessible. Fulton joins Skyryse from Airbus Helicopters where he served as Head of Marketing for North America.

(PRNewswire)

Skyryse's mission is to transform aviation safety for all pilots and bring interoperability across aircraft platforms. FlightOS replaces the complex controls in a typical cockpit with touchscreens and a joystick, alongside fly-by-wire hardware and software that automates most actions. The technology removes many of the complexities of flying and safely manages the aircraft through emergencies and almost all weather conditions.

"We are on the cusp of generational transformation in transportation. Skyryse's technology is unlocking safer and more accessible flight, and Will's unique background as a military helicopter pilot, an aerospace engineer, and a leading aviation marketer will be instrumental to Skyryse's next phase of growth," said Dr. Mark Groden, Skyryse's founder and CEO. "Will's leadership will help drive the FlightOS product roadmap and deliver a drastic leap in aviation safety to more aircraft through its advanced automation and revolutionary user-friendly design."

A West Point graduate with a degree in Mechanical Aerospace Engineering, Fulton served in the U.S. Army for seven years as an Apache Longbow helicopter pilot. He subsequently joined Bell Helicopters, a global producer of military and commercial, vertical-lift aircraft, as an R&D Project Engineer while also receiving his MBA from Texas Christian University.

"Skyryse's world-class team has figured out how to make flying both safer and simpler," said Fulton. "The significance of that technological leap cannot be overstated. I'm excited to work alongside the incredible innovators at Skyryse to make safe, joyful flying a daily experience for aircraft operators."

Skyryse has tripled its headcount over the past year, which included hiring its first Chief Financial Officer and appointing a new Chief Operating Officer earlier this summer. To date, Skyryse has secured partnerships with numerous of the world's largest fixed wing and rotorcraft original equipment manufacturers, which collectively produce over half of the world's new general aviation aircraft. Most recently, the company has partnered with Air Methods , the leading American air medical transport company, to retrofit more than 400 single-engine helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft in the Air Methods fleet with FlightOS.

About Skyryse

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Skyryse is a transportation technology company built by transportation experts from Airbus, Boeing, Ford, General Atomics, JetBlue, Moog, SpaceX, Tesla, Uber, the U.S. Military and Zoox. The company is building the future of general aviation, and its flagship automation technology, FlightOS, removes many of the complexities of flying and safely manages aircraft through emergencies and almost all weather conditions. Skyryse has raised $250 million to date and is backed by leading investors including Fidelity Management & Research Company, Monashee Investment Management, ArrowMark Partners, Venrock, Eclipse Ventures, Cantos, Stanford University, and Bill Ford, the executive chairman of Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.skyryse.com

CONTACT: skyryse@missionnorth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Skyryse