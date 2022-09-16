Gundry MD Announces Over $2 Million in Donations to charity: water

Gundry MD's Support of charity: water Has Funded Over 250 Clean Water Projects, Providing Clean Water to Over 37,000 People in Ethiopia, Nepal, Uganda, and Madagascar

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gundry MD TM, a wellness brand of food and supplements founded by top cardiothoracic surgeon and nutrition pioneer Dr. Steven Gundry, announces the progress of their ongoing sponsorship of charity: water . Since 2016, Gundry MD has supported charity: water to bring clean and safe drinking water to people in developing countries. Nearly 1 in 10 people worldwide live without clean water. Of this number, the majority live in isolated rural areas and spend hours every day walking to collect water for their family. charity: water's approach isn't just to build water projects but to keep these projects sustainable so that clean water can keep flowing for years to come.

charity: water is a nonprofit organization that brings clean and safe drinking water to people in developing countries. (PRNewswire)

Gundry MD's support of charity: water has funded 255 water projects across Ethiopia, Nepal, Uganda, and Madagascar. Their donations of over $2 million toward these water projects have had a total impact of serving 37,096 people.

"Nothing is more important to our health and longevity than having clean water to drink," said Dr. Stephen Gundry, founder of Gundry MD "The important work that charity: water is doing helps to change so many lives and preserve communities, and I couldn't be more proud of our Gundry MD's sponsorship of this incredible organization."

Dr. Steven Gundry and Gundry MD are committed to continuing their support of charity: water and helping to bring clean drinking water to the millions of people worldwide that do not have access to it. The majority live in secluded areas, where the water is often contaminated and carries diseases that kill more people each year than all forms of violence, including war. By supporting charity: water, Gundry MD helps give these families access to clean water that allows for better health, increased access to food, more time for children's education, and a growing local economy.

About charity: water

charity: water is a nonprofit organization that brings clean and safe drinking water to people in developing countries. Built on a transparent foundation, 100 percent of public donations collected by charity: water go to clean water initiatives and they work alongside strong local partners to build and maintain water projects. charity: water was created in 2006, and since then they have helped more than 15 million people gain access to clean water. To learn more about charity: water please visit charitywater.org

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015 by heart surgeon, nutrition pioneer and medical-device inventor Dr. Steven Gundry, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients to offer metabolism support, energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful nutrients like polyphenols, a powerful health supporter. Based on his many years of research on nutrition, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Total Restore , Bio Complete 3 , Energy Renew , MCT Wellness , and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil. All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day refund guarantee if you are not satisfied. For more information about Gundry MD, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

Gundry MD Press Contact

Dana Lewis

dana@stanton-company.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gundry MD