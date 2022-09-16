InventHelp Inventor Develops Hitch Mountable Carrier Wagon (BDH-131)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved wagon transport and hitch-mounted cargo tray that can be used to transport items behind the car as well as to your desired location," said an inventor, from Thrumont, Md., "so I invented the HITCH MOUNTABLE CARRIER WAGON. My design would eliminate the need to remove the items from the cargo tray and reload them into the wagon."

The invention provides a convenient way to transport various items and cargo on the exterior of a vehicle and over a variety of terrain. In doing so, it eliminates the need to purchase a separate wagon-style transport and a hitch-mounted vehicle cargo tray. As a result, it increases maneuverability and it reduces physical strain. The invention features a space-saving design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, campers, beach vacationers, tailgaters, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BDH-131, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

