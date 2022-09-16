Advertise
InventHelp Inventor Develops Warming Device for Caulking Guns (BEC-196)

Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient device to keep a loaded caulking gun warm and ready for use, especially when working in colder climates," said an inventor, from Charlton, Mass., "so I invented the HEAT BUCKET. My design helps to maintain a consistent warm temperature of the caulking compound."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to heat and maintain the temperature of a filled caulking gun in cold weather. In doing so, it ensures that the caulking is pliable and ready for use. As a result, it increases efficiency. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, plumbers, do-it-yourselfers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BEC-196, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-warming-device-for-caulking-guns-bec-196-301621793.html

