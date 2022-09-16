PNM Resources Board Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At its regular meeting held today, the Board of Directors of PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.3475 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable November 10, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business October 27, 2022.

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with preliminary 2021 consolidated operating revenues of $1.8 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources provides electricity to approximately 800,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. PNM serves its customers with a diverse mix of generation and purchased power resources totaling 3.1 gigawatts of capacity, with a goal to achieve 100% emissions-free energy by 2040. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com .

