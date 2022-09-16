Premium Parking Acquires Allpro Parking to Accelerate National Growth and Deployment of End-to-End Technology Platform & Parking Management Solution

Premium Parking Acquires Allpro Parking to Accelerate National Growth and Deployment of End-to-End Technology Platform & Parking Management Solution

The deal fuses Premium's technology with Allpro's operational reach, leadership depth and service-driven culture

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Premium Parking, the leader in 'full-stack' digital parking, announced its acquisition of Buffalo-based Allpro Parking LLC.

Premium Parking Acquires Allpro Parking to Accelerate National Growth

The transaction combines two leaders in parking management, aligning Allpro's operational expertise, strong leadership and community-minded service with Premium's full-stack, customer-first technology.

The acquisition also expands Premium's presence across the Midwest and Northeast, creating the nation's largest network of entrepreneur-led parking markets.

"We're impressed by Allpro's incredible service-driven culture, led by the talented team's dedication to their clients," states Ben Montgomery, President, Premium Parking. "We share the same ethos, having spent the past two decades solving the underlying problems of legacy parking systems."

"We put the customer at the center of the parking experience," continues Montgomery, "with the most robust, flexible, customer-centric solutions built for the future. We look forward to introducing Premium's technology and services to Allpro clients, customers, asset owners, and employees."

"Premium changed the way customers discover and pay for parking, transforming urban spaces with frictionless interactions and mobile payments," adds Richard A. Serra, Allpro Parking CEO & Partner. "Our asset owners, property developers and managers, along with clients will benefit greatly as we roll out Premium's innovative technologies."

Clients can expect the Premium and Allpro partnership to elevate operational excellence across the board, including:

New opportunities to drive revenue and streamline operations

Enhanced collaboration and growth

Improved visibility into performance

Customers can expect stress-free parking thanks to a full-stack parking experience that makes it easy to:

Find and reserve parking online

Pay for parking quickly with the Premium Parking App

Scan to park without an app with CameraPay via Apple Pay or Google Pay

Secure workplace/residential parking via Cloud Permits

Park all month long with a monthly parking Subscription (just drive in and drive out)

Park for free at local venues and business (*validated visitor and customer parking available at participating locations)

Employees can expect opportunities to:

Manage their location and operations on one seamless digital platform

Grow to manage their own team in new emerging markets

Use modern technology and operational frameworks to drive parking policy, revenue, and service excellence

In total, Premium will integrate 130 Allpro locations across three states and twelve vibrant markets, including Buffalo, Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Rochester, Pittsburgh and Syracuse.

With a cumulative 40 years of expertise, the combined company will serve 60 markets across over 750 locations and include more than 700 team members.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Media Contact

Jeff Hinson, Premium Parking

jhinson@jmhcompanies.com

About Premium Parking

Premium has rethought the entire value-creation chain for properties, from the way parking is designed and managed (without gates), how offices and campuses manage permits, to how residents and visitors integrate with businesses and venues, and how new value is distributed among stakeholders and clients. This paradigm shift uses modern cloud infrastructure, AI camera technology, mobile payments; clear, friendly policies, combined with service excellence, to make cities and places everywhere more discoverable and accessible.

About Allpro Parking

Based in Buffalo, Allpro Parking, LLC is the region's leading parking management company. Allpro Parking offers first-class valet parking services for medical facilities, hotels, special events, and private events. Allpro Parking specializes in the operation and management of surface and structured facilities, health care systems parking management, airport and commuter rail, transportation services, and special event parking.

Premium Parking (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Premium Parking