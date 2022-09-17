Sponsored by the California Transit Association, AB 2622 (Mullin) To Further Propel Public Transit's ZEB Adoption

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 2622, authored by Assemblymember Kevin Mullin (D-San Mateo) and sponsored by the California Transit Association, to accelerate the public transit industry's complete transition to zero-emission bus fleets. AB 2622 extends Mullin's previous legislation (AB 784, 2019) that created a sales and use tax exemption specifically for zero-emission buses (ZEBs) purchased by California's public transit agencies from January 1, 2024 to January 1, 2026. The continuation builds on AB 784's realized success in encouraging and easing transit agencies' purchase of ZEBs and supports compliance with the California Air Resources Board's 2019 Innovative Clean Transit (ICT) regulation requiring all public transit bus fleets to be fully zero-emission by 2040. The Association released the following statement applauding today's bill signing:

Governor Newsom Signs New Legislation into Law that Will Accelerate Public Transit Industry's Zero-Emission Transition

"When signing AB 2622 (Mullin) into law today, Governor Newsom doubled-down on his commitment to deliver cleaner mobility options for all Californians," said Michael Pimentel, Executive Director of the California Transit Association. "The California Transit Association applauds Gov. Newsom, Assemblymember Mullin, and members of the California State Legislature for their tremendous leadership and action taken through AB 2622 to combat the negative impacts of climate change. Reducing the cost for ZEB purchasing on public transit agencies is an investment in cleaner air and more sustainable communities across California. Because of the success of previous legislation AB 784, which supported the early adoption and purchase of over 25% of today's ZEBs utilized by California's public transit agencies, we also know this approach works. AB 2622 can fast-track the industry's full transition to zero-emission fleets and infrastructure."

The California Transit Association is comprised of more than 240 member organizations, including all the state's largest urban transit operators, as well as dozens of transit agencies in suburban and rural areas. Its membership also extends to include commuter rail agencies, transit support groups, national and international transit suppliers, and government agencies. The Association is the leading advocate on behalf of public transit in California, representing transit's interests before the California State Legislature, the Governor and regulatory agencies on the local, state and federal levels.

CONTACT

Virginia Drake

Public Affairs & Communications Director

California Transit Association

Email: virginia@caltransit.org

View original content:

SOURCE California Transit Association