Jingoli Power launches utility-scale solar EPC unit to expand renewable energy services portfolio

N.J.-based services provider for complex electric utility construction projects puts vast experience building interconnections to work in rapidly growing solar sector

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jingoli Power today announced the launch of a new solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) division as part of its rapidly growing renewable energy services portfolio.

Jingoli Power launches a solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) division

Jingoli Power, LLC is a professional services provider for complex electric utility construction projects and a subsidiary of Joseph Jingoli and Son, Inc, a 100-year-old privately held New Jersey-based construction firm.

Jingoli Power's vast experience building electric utility interconnections allows it to bring projects from concept to completion, offering services including project and program management, and materials and construction management. Its EPC Solar unit is currently supporting the execution of two U.S. EPC projects with Lightsource bp and plans to take on utility-scale solar projects up to 500 MW.

The Jingoli team is a talented mix of engineers, trade supervisors, experienced project managers, military veterans and utility line workers, and the company's core leadership team has worked together for over 15 years and has enlisted the industry's top talent across the country. Jingoli Power puts a premium on safety, with a 0.373 EMR rating, and provides stable financing with up to $2 billion in bonding capacity, making it an ideal EPC partner.

"Our team is optimally positioned to deliver on the growing demand for competitive and reliable utility-scale solar development," said Karl Miller, CEO of Jingoli Power. "Our crews are eager to be part of helping to build the grid of the future."

In communities where it has active solar projects, Jingoli Power will also provide job training and apprenticeships to residents and teens interested in STEM careers through its Competitive Edge program, which is designed to ensure a project's investment dollars remain in the community to build a stronger local economy and workforce.

Through Competitive Edge, Jingoli Power also recruits minority- and women-owned subcontractors, offers incentives for subcontractors to hire a diverse local employee base and prioritizes purchasing from community-based suppliers.

"Not only can we help power our way to a clean energy future, but we can do so in an equitable and inclusive way to open up new job opportunities and career paths to new sources of talent and innovation," Miller said. "It's an incredibly exciting and rewarding time to be in the electric construction industry."

About Jingoli Power, LLC:

Jingoli Power, LLC provides professional services for complex electric utility construction projects. Our wide range of service offerings, paired with our team's expertise allows our customers and partners to focus on design and to keep crews safe and productive.

Jingoli Power, LLC uses experience-driven processes, tools and controls to execute programs with a custom-built team of highly skilled, experienced industry veterans. From planning, survey, evaluation and cost estimation to contractor management and tender-process management, Jingoli Power, LLC can handle the toughest jobs.

Jingoli Power, LLC prides itself on listening to its customers, understanding their individual needs and tailoring services with flexible project models that deliver on what its customers want to achieve. Jingoli Power, LLC's team employs agile execution models and manages projects on EPC, design-build or design-build-own-operate contracts to meet our customers' objectives for safety, budget and final delivery.

For more information, please visit: www.jingolipower.com.

CONTACT: Natalie Luce, nbl@cullotonbauerluce.com

View original content:

SOURCE Jingoli Power