New Deloitte, IMA Survey Indicates Majority are Unprepared for the Future of Accounting and Finance

Survey of accounting and finance professionals finds majority are unprepared to meet demands for more insight and foresight, despite widespread transformation efforts already underway

NEW YORK and MONTVALE, N.J., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new multi-national survey from Deloitte's Center for Controllership and IMA (Institute of Management Accountants) finds that even though 76% of more than 1,300 surveyed finance and accounting professionals, including analysts, managers, controllers and CFOs, say that their organizations' controllership functions have begun transformation journeys, nearly all (95%) report they have more work to do or aren't progressing quickly enough. Another 65% admit their organizations' controllership function is not prepared or is only somewhat prepared to meet future demands.

The survey report, titled "Stepping into the future of controllership: From accounting to insight," also details the transformative effect the global COVID-19 pandemic has had on the finance and accounting function and how finance and accounting professionals can use that momentum to drive innovation within controllership and deliver more value to their organizations.

"One lesson that has become clear from the pandemic is that driving digital capabilities within controllership is here to stay," said Kyle Cheney, a Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "Activities that were once considered components of 'finance of the future' — think digital enablement, analytics, data modeling, remote close — are now mainstays of the function. Controllers overwhelmingly know they need to transform, but that doesn't change the fact that challenges on the journey to a more modern, strategic and digital controllership remain."

A deeper analysis of respondents found a tug and pull between the current and future state of controllership, including maturity gaps across key controllership enabling and domain areas. Enablers, such as governance and compliance, ranked as the farthest along on the maturity continuum by 65% of responding finance professionals, while roughly half (46%) reported data and analytics to still be in their early maturity stages. Likewise, 56% of respondents identified financial planning and analysis (FP&A) as the domain area most in need of progress to meet the future demands of the controllership function.

Nearly two-thirds of surveyed professionals agree that advanced maturity levels, or those considered to be integrated or optimized, will be necessary across enabling and domain areas to meet the demands of the controllership function in the next three to five years. The report goes on to highlight actions that finance and accounting leaders can consider to increase their teams' preparedness to perform in a fast-paced, complex, and increasingly Digital Age.

"Transformation in controllership isn't just about adopting new technology — it's also about how finance teams use that technology to become more strategic partners to the business," said Loreal Jiles, IMA vice president of research and thought leadership and lead researcher on this study. "Our hope is that controllers, CFOs and other finance and accounting leaders can use this year's report as a road map to push the envelope on digital initiatives and break down organizational siloes to help support smarter, more agile, and resilient operations that can stand up to whatever challenges or disruptions may come next."

To read the full report, visit here.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 350 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 345,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Contacts

Christine Oh Giuseppe Barone Public Relations IMA Deloitte Services LP +1 201 474 1681 +1 561 962 7693 giuseppe.barone@imanet.org chrisoh@deloitte.com







Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

View original content:

SOURCE Deloitte