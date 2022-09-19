Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

RESULTS PHYSIOTHERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN MEBANE, N.C.

Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago

At 3978 Wilson Road

MEBANE, N.C., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Results Physiotherapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 3978 Wilson Road.

Results Physiotherapy logo
Results Physiotherapy logo(PRNewswire)

The clinic is open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. To make an appointment, call 919-246-9033 or visit resultspt.com.

The clinic specializes in physical therapy, including manual therapy, hand therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, dry needling, concussion management, headaches and vestibular rehabilitation.

Clinic director Dylan Higgins earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from Mercer University. Higgins is an orthopedic clinical specialist and is certified in orthopedic manual therapy.

He is a teaching assistant and instructor for High Point University's doctor of physical therapy program and the Institute of Advanced Musculoskeletal Treatments.

Results has more than 200 clinics in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Results is part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, which offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/results-physiotherapy-opens-outpatient-clinic-in-mebane-nc-301627350.html

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.