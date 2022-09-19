Survey: Traveling Americans are Eager to Cruise Again

WARWICK, R.I., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey finds an overwhelming majority of travelers plan on taking a cruise in the next two years and they're not waiting until the traditional "wave season" to book.

InsureMyTrip surveyed travelers who have cruised in the past or were interested in cruising.

Survey Question:

Do you plan to take a cruise within the next two years?

Survey Results:

Yes: 96.1%

No: 1.1%

Not Sure: 2.8%

"The results of this survey show travelers are, once again, feeling comfortable cruising," says InsureMyTrip Product Director Meghan Walch. "The cruise industry took a big hit during the pandemic. It is encouraging to see the cruise industry bounce back after a couple of tough years."

Most Popular Months to Cruise

According to new data-driven reports by InsureMyTrip and CruiseCompete, the most popular months to take a cruise are September, October, November, and December.

Jump in Cruise Prices

Cruisers are paying more for their vacations. InsureMyTrip researchers found the average trip cost for an insured cruise vacation so far this year is $6,367 — that's up from $5,420 in 2019, before the pandemic.

Understanding Travel Insurance for Cruises

Since cruisers are paying more, this means they have more to protect if they need to cancel or cut a trip short. A travel insurance policy can help protect that financial investment.

Flight delay/cancellation: Travel delay, trip interruption or missed connection may provide reimbursement if a covered flight delay or cancellation causes a traveler to miss a cruise departure, an entire leg of a trip, or a pre-paid excursion. Benefits may also help to reimburse expenses, such as meals and accommodations, while a traveler is catching up to the ship.

Covid-19: If a traveler contracts the virus and they have a confirmed diagnosis, policies can include coverage for things like returning home early, emergency medical care, or emergency medical evacuation.

Baggage loss/delay: Travel insurance coverage may help to reimburse a traveler for necessities purchased while waiting for luggage to arrive.

Other issues: Travel insurance coverage for things like financial default, shipboard service disruption, and hurricanes/bad weather can also be beneficial when taking a cruise.

Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR): This optional coverage gives a traveler the flexibility to cancel a trip, at least two days prior to departure, for something other than a covered reason. Reimbursement is typically 50%-75% of prepaid nonrefundable trip cost if all requirements are met.

Methodology

The InsureMyTrip survey was sent to those identified as past cruisers or those interested in cruising. The survey was conducted from August 23, 2022 – September 6, 2022, and generated 737 completed responses.

About InsureMyTrip

It's simple. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time. InsureMyTrip is the authority on travel insurance. We are committed to empowering travelers to make the best possible insurance decisions by leveraging our technology, data intelligence, and expertise. InsureMyTrip is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau.

