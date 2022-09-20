Announcing New Lending Products for Mortgage Brokers

"Innovative Services Help Expand New and Existing Partnerships"

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BluePoint Mortgage is excited to debut its upcoming solutions for mortgage brokers.

Severe economic challenges often result in fewer lending options for borrowers who depend on liquidity from a variety of personal assets or investment properties.

To meet the needs of its broker-partners within the company's operational footprint of 30 U.S. states and Washington D.C., BluePoint Mortgage proudly extends support for independent mortgage brokers.

Recent enhancements to certain core products, such as Non-QM loans include a written verification of employment (WVOE) loan, which allows a borrower to qualify for a home loan with a WVOE completed by the borrower's employer, and a 40-year I/O loan, which allows a borrower to reduce their initial monthly payment for the first 10 years by making interest-only payments, followed by fully amortized payments for the remaining 30 years of the loan. Other enhancements to BluePoint's Non-QM products include a no ratio option for its investment property loans (DSCR) and preferable income requirements for self-employed borrowers requiring only one-year of personal and business tax returns instead of two years of documentation. These product enhancements provide a competitive edge for brokers who partner with BluePoint Mortgage.

"Our goal is to continuously expand our loan products and trusted support for our mortgage brokers," says Sam Soliman, CEO of BluePoint Mortgage.

The anticipated response for ultra-competitive Non-QM pricing, faster closing speed and concierge services for approved broker partners has elevated BluePoint Mortgage's desire to hire experienced Account Executives. Interested applicants can apply here: https://bluepointmtg.com/careers/

Updates from BluePoint Mortgage are based on more than 30 years of experience and a pulse on emerging advancements in the financial sectors. The lessons learned are shared with employees and broker partners to help educate borrowers about home buying opportunities.

About BluePoint Mortgage

We expedite Non-QM, FHA, VA and conventional loan programs for a growing list of mortgage brokers throughout the nation.

The Scotsman Guide ranks BluePoint Mortgage within its list of Top 20 Wholesale Lenders and within the top two 100% wholesale lenders on the list.

The company does not offer retail loans.

BluePoint Mortgage is based in Newport Beach, CA. NMLS ID# 320004, BRE #01403107.

For more information, visit Bluepointmtg.com or call (877) 267-1056.

