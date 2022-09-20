Erickson-Hall Completes Los Alamitos High School STEM Building for 2022 - 2023 School Year

Higher Education-Style Facility Grand Opens at Los Alamitos Unified School District in Orange County, CA

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 24, 2022, Erickson-Hall Construction Co. joined the Los Alamitos Unified School District for a Ribbon Cutting ceremony of Los Alamitos High School's new STEM Building. The program featured speakers from the school, district, Board of Education, and development team, as well as performances by the student marching band, show choir, and jazz ensemble. The new facility was funded by Measure G, a $97 million local bond measure approved by voters in November 2018. As an experienced K-14 builder well-versed in meeting educational deadlines, Erickson-Hall completed the $52 million facility in time for the first day of school on August 15, 2022.

Los Alamitos High School’s new STEM Building, built by Erickson-Hall Construction Co. (PRNewswire)

To view additional images of the facility, click here.

Dr. Andrew Pulver, Superintendent, states, "The Los Alamitos High School STEM Building will boost the educational opportunities for our exceptional students. It's an advanced facility, on par with what you'd find on a higher education campus. We're excited to bring these world-class amenities to our students' educational journey."

The new three-story STEM Building serves as the new campus gateway. At 55 feet tall and comprising 86,528 square feet, the building is the tallest on campus, offering almost two acres of enclosed learning space. It houses 30 science, math, and Career Technical Education (CTE) classrooms with dedicated staff spaces on each floor to support collaboration. The ground floor features a college and career center, a media center, a state-of-the-art computer lab, and a specialized fabrication lab for manufacturing, engineering, and robotics. The outdoor courtyards and "stadium seating" grand staircase will allow flexible learning and performances. Project partners included architect Westgroup Designs and construction manager Rachlin Partners.

Mat Gates, President of Erickson-Hall, states, "While developing in the midst of the COVID pandemic with all of its unique challenges, the Los Alamitos Unified School District set the tone with its positive, problem-solving attitude. For all of the design, development, and construction partners, this project represents the best that can come from a spirit of collaboration."

