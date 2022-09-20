GHX Announces CEO Succession

President and CEO Bruce Johnson to Transition to Executive Chairman of the Board; Tina Vatanka Murphy Appointed Successor

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) announced today that Bruce Johnson will transition from his role as president and Chief Executive Officer to Executive Chairman of the Board effective January 1, 2023. The GHX Board has confirmed Tina Vatanka Murphy, division president, Value Based Care, to be appointed as the company's next president and CEO.

"The opportunity for healthcare to become stronger, more resilient and patient-centered has never been greater."

Johnson joined GHX when the company was founded in 2000 with a passion for creating something that had never existed in healthcare: an industry-unifying exchange platform led by a group of healthcare providers, suppliers and distributors working together to reduce the cost of delivering care. His successful tenure has resulted in a community of more than 896,000 trading partners including hospitals representing more than 90% of net patient revenue and suppliers representing 85% of medical-surgical spend in the U.S. Under Johnson's leadership, GHX has delivered innovative solutions that have helped the healthcare community save more than $13.7 billion since 2010.

"Serving as president and CEO of GHX for the last 15 years has been the highlight of my career and I am incredibly grateful to have worked alongside a tremendous team of purpose-driven individuals. Together, we have pioneered healthcare's largest cloud-based supply chain network and built a community of tens of thousands of healthcare organizations across the globe," said Johnson. "I've had the pleasure of working alongside Tina for more than two decades and admire her as a trusted advisor, customer champion and a focused and authentic leader with a passion for advancing healthcare's value-based future. Her ability to remain clear-headed and focused in the face of adversity helped steer GHX, and our customers, through the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and will continue to make a difference in the healthcare community at large."

Vatanka Murphy is a multi-faceted leader with a strong track record of driving global performance improvement, delivering value to customers and fostering an employee culture predicated on equity and inclusivity. Her extensive knowledge of GHX, its broad and still expanding customer community and the complex healthcare industry at large positions her to lead the company into the future.

"I am honored by the Board's decision to entrust me as its next chief executive and I am humbled to carry on Bruce Johnson's strong legacy of leadership," said Tina Vatanka Murphy, incoming president and CEO of GHX. "While our industry faces profoundly difficult challenges ahead, the opportunity for healthcare to become stronger, more resilient and patient-centered has never been greater. I am inspired by the possibilities, and I am committed to championing the work of this great community as it advances toward a value-based future."

About Tina Vatanka Murphy

In her nearly 23 years at GHX, Vatanka Murphy has risen to increasingly prominent leadership roles, including president of GHX Europe and senior vice president, Global Product and Corporate Development. In the latter role, Vatanka Murphy was responsible for architecting a global product function that led to strong customer retention and double-digit improvement in customer satisfaction scores. She has not only contributed to commercial success and operational excellence but has also helped build an inclusive culture where GHX employees are consistently empowered and engaged.

Most recently, Vatanka Murphy served as division president, Value Based Care, and was instrumental in leading GHX's award-winning response to the global pandemic in 2020, resulting in industry recognition such as the Silver Stevie award for "Most Valuable Corporate Response: COVID-19" and TrustRadius' "Tech Cares" award. She prioritized listening to customers to better understand changing market dynamics, which resulted in deeper customer partnerships and double-digit growth in 2021.

Over the years, Vatanka Murphy has been deeply involved in shaping and transforming GHX's mission and vision as the healthcare industry's needs and opportunities have shifted. Most recently, she successfully united the team around a meaningful vision to "create a future where affordable, quality healthcare is possible" and will continue to keep this shared purpose central to GHX's daily activities and priorities when she assumes her new role at the beginning of 2023.

About GHX

Building on decades of collaboration among providers, manufacturers, distributors and other industry stakeholders, Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC (GHX) is leading the charge in helping organizations run the new business of healthcare. By automating key business processes and translating evidence-based analytics and data into meaningful action, GHX is helping the healthcare ecosystem to move faster, operate more intelligently and achieve greater outcomes. With the support of GHX, healthcare organizations have removed billions of dollars of wasteful healthcare spend. For more information on GHX's suite of cloud-based supply chain solutions, visit www.ghx.com and The Healthcare Hub.

