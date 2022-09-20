Industry Veteran Patricia Black Named RiskSpan Chief Client Officer

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RiskSpan, a leading technology company and the most comprehensive source for data management and analytics for residential mortgage and structured products, has appointed Patricia Black as its Chief Client Officer.

Black takes over responsibility for managing client success across the full array of RiskSpan's Edge Platform and services offerings. She brings more than twenty years of diversified experience as a senior financial services executive. Her expertise ranges from enterprise risk management, compliance, finance, program management, audit and controls to operations and technology, regulatory requirements, and corporate governance

As a senior leader at Fannie Mae between 2005 and 2016, Black served in a number of key roles, including as Chief Audit Executive in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, Head of Strategic Initiatives, and Head of Financial Controls and SOX while the firm underwent an extensive earnings restatement process.

More recently, Black headed operations at SoFi Home Loans where she expanded the company's partner relationships, technological capabilities, and risk management practices. Prior to SoFi, as Chief of Staff at Caliber Home Loans, she was an enterprise leader focusing on transformation, strategy, technology and operations.

"Tricia's reputation throughout the mortgage industry for building collaborative relationships in challenging environments and working across organizational boundaries to achieve targeted outcomes is second to none," said Bernadette Kogler, CEO of RiskSpan. "Her astounding breadth of expertise will contribute to the success of our clients by helping ensure we are optimally structured to serve them."

"I feel it a privilege to be able to serve RiskSpan's impressive and growing clientele in this new capacity," said Black. "I look forward to helping these forward-thinking institutions rethink their mortgage and structured finance data and analytics and fully maximize their investment in RiskSpan's award-winning platform and services."

