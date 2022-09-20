The Lerner Group at Hightower Advisors Promotes Three New Partners

Michael Schneider, Megan Kowalski, and David Sokolovsky, CFA, CFP® join Partners JR Gondeck and Mingdong Tan

DEERFIELD, Ill., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lerner Group at Hightower Advisors, a wealth management firm providing investment management, financial planning, estate coordination, and legacy planning, announces the promotion of three new Partners and Managing Directors: Michael Schneider, Megan Kowalski, and David Sokolovsky, CFA, CFP®, each bringing a decade of experience. They will lead initiatives in the Family Office space and join current Partners and Managing Directors, JR Gondeck and Mingdong Tan, in continuing the company's mission to help families build a legacy wealthier than money.

"We are proud of the hard work these three have put in throughout the years, gaining invaluable experience that will serve them well in their new roles. Together, the five of us will continue to uphold our commitment to honoring the values of the families we work with while maximizing their wealth return for generations to come," said JR Gondeck, Partner and Managing Director at The Lerner Group at Hightower Advisors. "Our team prides itself on building talent from the bottom up and with some of the best in the industry on our team, we have been able to identify and cultivate effective leaders."

Michael Schneider has been an active member of the Investment Research Committee during his tenure as a Wealth Advisor. He will continue to help families and serve as the practice's alternative investment specialist. He received his MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and was named to the Forbes "2022 Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-In-State" list.

Megan Kowalski has served in a variety of leadership roles throughout her tenure, including in recent years as a Wealth Advisor. As Partner, she will focus on multi-generational estate and financial planning and promoting financial literacy. Kowalski received her Executive MBA from Notre Dame.

David Sokolovsky serves as a Wealth Advisor and the practice's Head of Financial Planning. He brings a diverse background in Insurance and Strategy Consulting and will lead our efforts to build more robust family office capabilities. He earned his MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. Sokolovsky is also included on the Forbes "2022 Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-In-State" list.

"Our three new partners were identified early on in their careers, and for two, you could argue from their internship days, as natural leaders," said Mingdong Tan, Partner and Managing Director of The Lerner Group at Hightower Advisors. "We are leveraging their diverse strengths to round out the leadership team and believe each will play a pivotal role in driving our team into the next chapter of its evolution."

The largest wealth transfer is under way and will accelerate in the years ahead. Therefore, the team at The Lerner Group believes it is more important than ever to educate, innovate and evolve.

For more information about The Lerner Group, visit lerner.hightoweradvisors.com.

About The Lerner Group at Hightower Advisors

The Lerner Group at Hightower Advisors is a financial advisory team that provides a collaborative approach to wealth management by incorporating investment management, financial planning and estate coordination, as well as legacy planning. The Lerner Group takes a collaborative approach to helping families align their values and goals to help preserve and enhance their wealth. Managing Directors JR Gondeck and Mingdong Tan lead the firm's sophisticated approach to wealth management, acting as stewards of their client's wealth by capitalizing on market opportunities while minimizing risk. For more information about The Lerner Group, visit www.lerner.hightoweradvisors.com.

Hightower Advisors, LLC is an SEC registered investment adviser. Securities are offered through Hightower Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC.

