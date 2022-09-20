Scott Armour McCrea Awarded Sixth Annual Samuel Cunard Prize for Vision, Courage and Creativity

Award presented on Friday September 16th during the Gala Event of the

International Congress of Maritime Museums in Halifax, Nova Scotia

VALENCIA, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sixth Annual Samuel Cunard Prize for Vision, Courage and Creativity was awarded to Scott Armour McCrea on Friday, September 16 at the International Congress of Maritime Museums' gala event at the Juno Tower in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Scott Armour McCrea (right) received the Sixth Annual Samuel Cunard Prize for Vision, Courage and Creativity in Halifax, NS. McCrea is pictured with John Risley, a former recipient of the Prize. (PRNewswire)

McCrea was joined by local dignitaries and members of the Congress, who have come together from around the world to mark the 50th Anniversary of the International Congress of Maritime Museums. The ICMM engages an international community of museum directors and executive leaders from the maritime world to celebrate innovation in a global marine sector – exploring topics from maritime heritage to the changing and diverse connections with the sea.

"This award was inaugurated in 2015 to celebrate Cunard's 175th Anniversary in the ancestral home of its founder Sir Samuel Cunard. Created in partnership with the Canadian Maritime Heritage Foundation, the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic and Cunard, the award acknowledges an extraordinary individual who demonstrates the qualities exemplified by Samuel Cunard throughout his life," said Matt Gleaves, vice president of Commercial for Cunard in North America and Australasia. "We congratulate Mr. McCrea on being our sixth Samuel Cunard Prize Award recipient and for exemplifying the qualities for which the award was created."

"We are awarding the Samuel Cunard Prize for Vision, Courage and Creativity to Mr. McCrea because of the way he demonstrated Sir Samuel Cunard's characteristics throughout the development of his transformational project, Queen's Marque," said John Hennigar-Shuh, President at Canadian Maritime Heritage Foundation. "Through Scott's creative vision, the Queen's Marque transcends the ordinary and has become a striking physical poem to the profound relationship between our community, Halifax Harbour, and the ocean. I consider Queen's Marque an urban developer's master work that would have excited Samuel Cunard, were he alive today."

Queen's Marque is a new urban district on the historic waterfront, in the heart of downtown Halifax. It features over 140 luxury leased residences, office and retail space, food and beverage, 75,000 square feet of public space, a multimillion-dollar public art collection and Muir, a distinctly Nova Scotian hotel experience. Every feature of Queen's Marque, from architecture and materials to art curation, offers a distinct sense of place, reflecting the character and culture of the region.

"The power of the sea and its role in place is physically embodied in all aspects of Queen's Marque" said Scott Armour McCrea. "I am honoured to receive Samuel Cunard's namesake award for helping to build the economy and community in his birthplace of Halifax."

As the Chief Executive Officer of The Armour Group Limited, Mr. McCrea leads one of Atlantic Canada's largest fully integrated real estate and investment concerns. A lifelong Haligonian, Mr. McCrea's deep-rooted understanding of the enduring impact of real estate development on communities comes naturally to him. He is the second generation to direct The Armour Group Limited, a family-held company whose roots in Halifax are anchored to the integration of the ownership, construction, and management of their properties, which include many of the city's historic and traditional spaces. McCrea's accomplishments have led him to be the recipient of several awards including Canada's Top 40 under 40, Halifax's Business Person of the Year, and one of Atlantic Canada's Top 50 CEOs.

For more information about Cunard, or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Consultant, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com.

For Travel Advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships on the North Atlantic, since 1840, celebrating an incredible 182 years of operation. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys for generations, Cunard is world class. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library and film screenings, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. Destinations include Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria and a fourth ship, Queen Anne, will be entering service in early 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

Social Media

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cunard

Twitter: www.twitter.com/cunardline

YouTube: www.youtube.com/wearecunard

Instagram: www.instagram.com/cunardline

For additional information about Cunard, contact:

Jackie Chase, Cunard, 310-926-7686, jchase@cunard.com

Cindy Adams, MGA Media Group, cindy@mgamediagroup.com

For additional information about The Armour Group, contact:

Stephanie Carver, 902-718-9852, scarver@armourgroup.com

Cunard Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cunard Line) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cunard