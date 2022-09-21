dltledgers Raises $ 8.5 Million in Series B Investment, crossing the $ 100 million valuation mark

Blockchain-based MESCBN platform to fast-track go-to-market strategies in North America.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain based multi enterprise supply-chain business network (MESCBN) platform, #dltledgers, today announced that it has raised $ 8.5 million from its lead investor in a Series B funding round. This strategic round now brings #dltledgers' valuation to well above $ 100 million, up from $ 46 million after its Series A round just over a year ago.

#dltledgers' subscription and transaction-based MESCBN platform enables multi-party transactions across enterprises. A connected supply chain between entities resolves a huge problem for large enterprises, banks, Logistics and financing organisations. The digitalisation of multi-party transactions provide authenticity and enables a large part of sustainability and financing initiatives with suppliers and distributors. It's industry agnostic and can be subscribed and run by any enterprise which has a network of suppliers, distributors, banks and logistics.

"The global appetite for connected supply-chains is growing and with the recent pandemic, its being deployed by most of the fortune 500 enterprises and banks. We are leading these markets globally and have an ambition to play a major role in collaborating and resolving the gaps in extended supply-chain.

It is a tough climate for fund raising as the world market is going through flux, and investors are very selective. It's a real testament to our platform and its multiplier effect; we got over subscribed for our series. The world certainly needs an MESCBN platform like ours, which can connect supply-chains across entities, starting from a supplier or distributor framework and can deliver authentication, sustainability and financing in its trust mode across logistics banks and all of supply chain partners," explained Samir Neji, the founder of #dltledgers.

"We provide a technology that allows enterprises to jump start, connect and collaborate with their supply chain partners dynamically and in real-time, accelerating mission-critical supply chain process by ten folds. Our low code metaverse platform will enable enterprises to build their own network with ease and seamlessly invite their partners to work together and collaborate like never before," added Samir.

Considering the demand and extended interest from other investors in the APAC region, #dltledgers decided to extend the round to $ 15 million, to close off by the end of October. There are ongoing conversations for further closures and will lead to a close acquisition of strategic investors within the round. The company did not give further information and plans on the same.

"I am extremely bullish about our platform, I saw the global impact it could bring to supply chain finance and sustainability, and our new investment round strengthens our focus in solving real-life supply chain and financing issues. Technology has advanced so much that we felt the need to shift people's thinking about what those capabilities could be," said Farooq Sidiqqi, CEO of #dltledgers, who joined the company after a 30-year stint as a banker.

Investments from the Series B funding round will help #dltledgers execute its plans for North American expansion while scaling its engineering teams and growth teams further. This includes further platform innovation with Corda, Accenture, SAP, Microsoft and several other partnerships. Further announcements on its planned expansion and use of funds will be made in the upcoming weeks.

"We are a North America focused fund which has invested in more than 50 + companies and were on the lookout for a scalable platform which can build large networks in the MESCBN space and with extended capability to play across the FINTECH space. Our research team found #dltledgers as a unique enterprise blockchain company in supply-chain which can execute to the size and complexity of these markets. Their track record and growth story is phenomenal and we want to be a big part of this. I am thrilled to join the board and lead the company into its next phase," said Sheroy Irani, Partner at Lead investor.

Leading FMCG company Wipro Consumer Goods, a customer of #dltledgers for the last two years, has strategically benefitted from the company's transformative solutions and welcomed this announcement.

"We have been with #dltledgers for the last two years and have seen the impact of their MESCBN blockchain platform across our suppliers and distributors. It has helped us streamline processes, build a connected supplychain and increase collaboration with two-way agreements, saving us time, effort and cost across multi party transactions. The pandemic highlighted the issues with the current supply chain gaps, and we saw how #dltldgers is pioneering the effort to take supply chain to the new Web3 world. Happy to see more innovation from these guys," said Deepak Chandra, Global CFO, Wipro Consumer goods.

Besides Wipro Consumer Goods, #dltledgers' platform is also deployed in many large global enterprises and banks globally; to name a few global innovators like Mondelez, Tata Motors, ANZ bank, Shiseido, OCP, Trade development bank of Africa, Stockland etc

About #dltledgers

#dltledgers is a leading global blockchain-based multi enterprise supply-chain business network (MESCBN) platform headquartered in Singapore and spans across all SEA, ANZ, Japan, MENA, Africa, India. The platform helps corporates and banks to BUILD ON A CONNECTED SUPPLYCHAIN – Run end-to-end contract compliance, authenticate their commercial documents, Sub contracts, Logistics, reverse logistics, claims, financing, and bank interactions, enabling them to automate multi-party transactions, streamline processes, and reduce cost. The net result is faster, more cost-effective supply chain and cross-border trade execution, more robust, auditable collaboration between enterprises, and often improved capacity to obtain financing.

Enterprises can subscribe and build a connected world across buyers, sellers, Manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, trading companies, banks and alternative lenders, as well as carriers, logistics partners, insurers, ports, and various certifying bodies and government agencies. #dltledgers was the first platform of its kind globally to go into full production, and it has processed several billion dollars worth of live transactions.

It played a key role in initiating Singapore's "Trade Finance Registry", the world-first collaboration of fourteen banks, led by DBS and Standard Chartered Bank, aiming to fight trade fraud. Later, global research firm, CB Insights, named #dltledgers as one of the top 50 private companies globally in blockchain.

