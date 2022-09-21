Frontage Announces Opening of Custom-Built State-of-the-Art Laboratory Facility in Hayward, CA

EXTON, Pa., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontage Laboratories, Inc. is pleased to announce the opening of a custom-built 19,000 square foot laboratory located at 3801 Bay Center Place, Hayward California.

Frontage Logo (PRNewswire)

The custom-built state of the art facility was designed by our Biologics Services Department specifically to support the local Bay Area biotech and pharmaceutical community, with services including exploratory and GLP-compliant Ligand Binding Assay (LBA) services, supporting pharmacokinetics (PK), immunogenicity (ADA), and biomarker analysis for protein therapeutics. In addition, the new laboratory will support our Bioanalytical Services Department in providing R&D and GLP compliant, quantitative mass spectrometry services to biotech and pharmaceutical industries, including all preclinical and clinical PK/TK/DDI/BA/BE, protein binding and biomarker services.

Dr Song Li, Chairman and CEO of Frontage, said: "We are pleased to open this brand-new facility in Hayward to better serve our clients' development needs. We are continuing to invest in new technology platforms while providing top-tier customer service. We grateful to the clients that have fueled the growth of Frontage and who were integral to our decision to invest in this expansion."

About Frontage (www.frontagelab.com)

Frontage Holdings Corp (1521.HK), together with its wholly owned subsidiary Frontage Laboratories, Inc., is a global Contract Research Organization (CRO) which provides integrated, science-driven, product development services from drug discovery to late phase clinical process to enable biopharmaceutical companies to achieve their development goals. Comprehensive services include drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, analytical testing and formulation development, preclinical and clinical trial material manufacturing, bioanalysis, preclinical safety and toxicology assessment and early phase clinical studies. Frontage has enabled many biotechnology companies and leading pharmaceutical companies of varying sizes to advance a myriad of new molecules through development and to successfully file global regulatory submissions. For more details visit: www.frontagelab.com

Contact: Bryan Newman, bnewman@frontagelab.com

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in Hayward California (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Frontage Laboratories, Inc.