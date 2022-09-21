Project Partners Joins Kahua Partner Network for Implementation Services

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahua, a leading provider of capital programs and construction project management information solutions, announces that project technology services and consulting company Project Partners has joined its partner network to help optimize clients' business processes and existing IT investments.

"We want to offer solutions that solve problems, Kahua is one of the best."

Project Partners works on the challenges faced by organizations looking to simplify, modernize and extend enterprise applications to achieve business goals. The California-based company supports multi-geographical operations and executes implementations for organizations that manage 10,000+ projects with thousands of users who utilize multiple languages and currencies.

As a project-centric consulting company, many of Project Partners' clients were asking for a solution to help better manage their capital projects. Adding Kahua to their service offerings will provide the ability to include a comprehensive construction management solution for clients.

"Project Partners was looking for additional technologies to support our clients and prospects with capital projects, and Kahua rose to the top. Kahua was built by industry experts, is relatively easy to deploy, and has enhanced features to meet client needs," said Tamim Kulaly, Project Partners, VP of Project Execution Solutions. "Additionally, we find the Kahua organization and business model a good fit for Project Partners' way of doing business.

Project Partners and Kahua also have an overlap in the types of industries they serve, including construction and engineering, transportation, utilities, commercial, and technology.

"The team at Project Partners has built a fantastic reputation in the marketplace as an expert in organizational transformation and project delivery efficiency. Combining their experience delivering end-to-end project management systems across various industries with Kahua's enterprise-grade solution will enable clients to continuously optimize their capital project delivery," said Joe Guzman, Kahua's Vice President of Partner Development.

"We've been very impressed with Project Partners' collaborative approach, and we're excited for the opportunity to launch this partnership."

About Kahua

Kahua is a leading provider of capital program and construction project management software. Our purpose-built solutions for owners, program managers, and contractors enable rapid implementation for quick time-to-value and user adoption. With the construction industry's only low-code application platform, our customers can easily customize existing Kahua apps or build and adapt their own to efficiently run their business. To learn more, visit https://www.kahua.com/.

About Project Partners

Project Partners is a full-service project technology and management consulting agency specializing in helping organizations across many industries deliver excellence in their project technology lifecycles from start to finish, on time, and within budget. We deliver excellence Across ERP/PPM lifecycles. Whether you're a mid-sized organization or a large enterprise looking to become agile alongside emerging industry challenges or evolve with customer expectations, Project Partners is here to make you our top priority - treating your business as our own. Dedicated to project-centric organizations around the globe since 1997. To learn more, visit www.projectp.com

