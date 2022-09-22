Haylou Launches Its First Flagship Bone Conduction Bluetooth Headphones, Haylou PurFree (BC01)

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In May, the global consumer electronics brand Haylou officially released PurFree, its flagship bone conduction Bluetooth headphones. With unique design aesthetics and leading innovative technology, this device won the 2022 German Red Dot Design Award and the IAI Global Best Design Award. The Haylou PurFree BC01 matches the big brands in terms of usability and sound quality – and their price point is much lower than that of their well-known competitors.

Innovative Technology and Born for Sports

Unlike traditional over-ear headphones, Haylou PurFree converts sound into mechanical vibrations, using the wearer's cheekbones to conduct the sound waves without muffling outside noises. Since no component of the Haylou PurFree enters the wearer's ear canal, it is healthier and cleaner than in-ear earphones and ideal for sporting activities.

Bone conduction Bluetooth headphones are suitable for running, cycling, and many other sports. They may also be used during the daily commute, work, and driving.

Jay, our bone conduction product manager, said, "Gadgets designed for sports enthusiasts should promote the feeling of relaxation, empowerment, and safety.

The Haylou PurFree is intended to serve outdoor sports enthusiasts, providing a method of dipping their toes into the world of bone conduction headphones without breaking the bank."

Unlike other bone conduction headphones, the Haylou PurFree does not utilize counterfeit techniques that direct sound through the eardrums or holes. Instead, it employs a high-precision bone conduction transducer and anti-leakage technology. This method effectively avoids sound leakage and protects the wearer's privacy.

What Haylou PurFree Bone Conduction Sport Headphones feature:

Does not obstruct the wearer's ears, offering a safe option for running outside.

Smaller and lighter than the Air predecessors, providing a lightweight and ergonomic design, open-ear comfort, and all-day listening.

Ten hours of music and calls, powering your workout through frequent and prolonged training sessions.

An IP67 rating ensures you can sweat without worrying. These headphones are durable enough to withstand rainy runs, sweaty rides, and gritty conditions.

Supports Qualcomm® cVc™. Dual microphones and a cVc™ noise cancellation algorithm intelligently recognize and reduce background noise for crystal clear calls.

Skin-friendly silicone provides extra comfort during workouts.

A 10-minute quick charge provides two hours of listening time so you can get on the go fast.

Pricing and Availability

Haylou Official Website:

The Haylou PurFree is available now in Black for USD 119.99 on Haylou.com . Additional colors and release timing will be announced later this year.

Amazon US:

The Haylou PurFree is available now in Black for USD 119.99 with $35 Coupon on amazon.com

Amazon UK: The Haylou PurFree is available now in Black for GBP 99.99 with £25 Coupon on amazon.co.uk

Amazon DE: The Haylou PurFree is available now in Black for GBP 99.99 with £25 Coupon on amazon.de

Aliexpress:

The Haylou PurFree is available now in Black for USD 109.32 on Aliexpress.com

Haylou PurFree Specifications

Technology: Haylou Bone Conduction Technology

Bluetooth®: v5.2

Wireless range: Up to 33 ft (10 meters)

Weight: 28 grams

Water Resistance: IP67 Dust and water-resistant

Battery type: Rechargeable li-polymer battery

Battery capacity: 165 mAh

Continuous play time: Up to 8 hours

Standby time: Up to 10 days

Charge time: 1.5 hour

Charger type: Magnetic induction

Charge voltage: 5V ± 5%

Compatible profiles: A2DP, AVRCP, HSP, HFP

Frequency response: 20Hz~20kHz

Frequency band: 2402MHz~2483.5MHz

Speaker impedance: 8.5ohm ± 20%

Speaker sensitivity: 105 ± 3dB

Microphone sensitivity: -38dB ± 3dB

Warranty: 1 year

About Haylou

Haylou, a driver of healthy growth, is committed to establishing a digitally healthy ecology by integrating 'user-device-data' scenarios via technological innovation. Its brand slogan, 'Power in Self,' embraces the values of 'empowering and awakening.' Haylou aims to inspire users to challenge themselves, explore their potential, release their true power, and find a better self.

Haylou's product portfolio ranges from wireless audio and smart wearables to IoT and other categories. Haylou's business covers over 100 countries and regions, serving tens of millions of users worldwide.

