A Long-Standing Commitment to Diverse Suppliers and Communities

Stellantis hosts 23rd annual supplier diversity MatchMaker event

Virtual event connects more than 200 diverse business owners with more than 100 Tier 1 supplier decision makers and 200 Stellantis buyers across commodity areas

Launches program to foster growth and development of women-owned and certified companies in partnership with Great Lakes Women's Business Council

Honors four companies for excellence in supplier diversity

Continuing a tradition now in its 23rd year, Stellantis today virtually hosted its annual supplier diversity MatchMaker program, furthering the company's long-standing commitment to building a diverse supply base and growing wealth for diverse business owners and communities.

This year's MatchMaker was attended by more than 1,000 participants. This included more than 200 diverse business owners, more than 100 Tier 1 supplier decision makers and about 200 Stellantis buyers across commodity areas..

The program offers diverse-owned companies the opportunity to host virtual exhibit spaces, network and learn about Stellantis' supplier diversity development initiatives, including participating in "matchmaking" meetings with key buyers and decision makers. The program hosted about 150 exhibitors this year.

The opening ceremony kicked off with remarks from Stellantis executives and Julie Fream, president and CEO of the Original Equipment Suppliers Association (OESA).

"A key competitive differentiator of Stellantis' commitment to diversity continues to be our leadership in providing new opportunities to grow diverse suppliers, including certified minority-, women-, veteran-, LGBTQ+- and disability-owned businesses," said Mark Stewart, North America COO, Stellantis. "Stellantis is proud of this extraordinary record and our team's commitment to sustaining our position as a corporate leader promoting the best values of supplier diversity. And in effect, sharing our success to empower diverse communities."

Since 1983, the company has purchased more than $100 billion from diverse suppliers. In 2021, its North America operations spent more than $7 billion with 200-plus diverse suppliers.

MatchMaker itself has generated more than $4 billion in new business opportunities for minority-owned businesses since its inception in 1999, including women-, veteran-, LGBTQ- and disability-owned businesses, as well as small businesses.

MentorWE: Women's Business Development Program

Further expanding its support of initiatives to empower diverse suppliers, Stellantis during the event announced the launch of a new program in partnership with the Great Lakes Women's Business Council.

The program, named MentorWE, will focus on the growth and development of women-owned and certified companies.

The nine-month program will kick off in October with an initial group of 10 women-owned businesses and offer business development modules taught by Stellantis executives and leading women entrepreneurs, with support from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

"MentorWE is the next generation of business development, elevating WBE businesses to new levels by combining peer group support, successful WBE and corporate group mentoring and executive business education and counseling," said Michelle Richards, founder and director, Great Lakes Women's Business Council. "Stellantis is a valuable partner in this initiative, which will assist WBE businesses to go from incremental to exponential growth as a result."

Supplier Diversity Excellence

During the MatchMaker event, Stellantis also recognized suppliers that have demonstrated leadership, passion and commitment in building robust supplier diversity programs.

The winning companies in four award categories were:

Indirect Services and Logistics: Giffin

Direct Production: Mayco International

Aftermarket: Kem Krest

Tier 1 Supplier Diversity Champion: Cummins Inc.

"Despite our team's many successes, we remain highly motivated to continue to find innovative ways to take our commitment to diverse suppliers to exciting new levels and recognize those partners who share in our mission," said Bashar Cholagh, head of supplier diversity development, Stellantis - North America.

Other topics presented at MatchMaker included a review of projects underway in North America as part of the company's Dare Forward 2030 plan and efforts to improve the lives of customers today and in a digital and electrified future.

Stellantis recently has earned the following recognition for its supplier diversity leadership:

No. 3 ranking out of more than 2,000 companies in Diversity Inc's annual review of corporate supplier diversity programs in the U.S.

President's Award from the National Veterans Business Development Council

Corporation of the Year Award from the National Minority Supplier Development Council

Benchmark Corporation of the Year from Rainbow Push Coalition

Best-in-Class Award from the Great Lakes Women Business Council

Top Corporation Gold Award from the Women's Business Enterprise National Council

President's Award from the Canadian Aboriginal and Minority Supplier Council

The virtual MatchMaker event was powered by OESA's meeting platform.

For more information about Stellantis' supplier diversity programs, visit www.supplierdiversitystellantis.com.

