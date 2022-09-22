MikeWorldWide Named to PRNEWS Agency Elite List as a Top Public Relations Agency for the Third Consecutive Year

Midsize PR agency MWW continues to be recognized for creativity, innovation, and category expertise

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide, one of the world's leading independent public relations agencies, has been named for the third consecutive year to the PRNews Agency Elite Top 100 list. The third annual publication features the top 100 public relations agencies across segments and competencies that reflect the best of the industry.

MWW continues to create award-winning work with effective public relations strategies at the intersection of corporate reputation and consumer marketing. The agency has expanded its client roster through its total stakeholder approach to include leading media and entertainment, professional services, food and beverage, and technology brands. It has also enhanced its use of tools and technology and training to empower and support the growth of its employees. The firm attained the highest client retention rates in five years after implementing LIFT AI, a tool that measures both client and colleague satisfaction.

"Our culture of caring has enabled us to attract and retain the best minds in communications," said Michael Kempner, founder and chief executive officer of MikeWorldWide. "This year has been focused on smart growth initiatives that leverage the inherent strengths of our people and complement them with the tools and resources to provide best in class client service."

MikeWorldWide celebrated its 36th year in business in 2022, posting 16.8% growth since 2021. Over the course of the last year, the firm prioritized bolstering depth of expertise in high-growth areas such as influencer marketing, issues management and content creation, alongside operationalizing its culture of caring, with innovative new benefits shaped by MWW's 230+ team members to support an environment where talent thrives.

In addition to the inclusion on "PRNews Agency Elite Top 100 List" for all three years of the list's existence, MWW has been recognized for agency successes and outstanding client campaigns by top industry accolades including Ragan's Top Agencies award, the SABRE awards, PRWeek awards and PRNEWS Platinum awards. The Elite Top 100 list is compiled in a searchable portal that gives brand-side marketers an effective tool to aid the search for an agency partner with filters for industry specializations and services, here.

About MikeWorldWide

MikeWorldWide is a leading independent, integrated public relations agency serving global clients across the US & Europe. It employs more than 225 communications experts that live at the intersection of consumer brand marketing, technology, and corporate reputation. The award-winning firm applies its expertise and culture of caring through research, strategy, creativity, empathy, and insight for clients to maximize the potential of every marketing channel. It delivers breakthrough communications for the global enterprises, corporate leaders and innovative brands who are driving the creative economy.

