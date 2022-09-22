Research Solutions Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Company Reports 35% Increase in Platform ARR to $7.9M and 180 Net New Platform Deployments for Fiscal Year 2022

HENDERSON, Nev., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, reported financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Research Solutions, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2022 Summary

Total revenue increased 4% to $8.6 million

Platform revenue up 32% to $1.9 million; Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") up 35% to $7.9 million

Gross profit up 20% to prior-year quarter. Total gross margin improved approximately 500 basis points to 38.3%. The fourth quarter marks the first in the Company's history where Platform gross profit exceed gross profit from Transactions.

Net loss of ($438,000) or two cents per share, compared to nil on a per-share basis in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was ($121,000) , compared to $134,000 same period a year ago. The result was inclusive of $275,000 in severance related charges in the period which are also discussed below.

Platform incremental ARR generated in the quarter was a record high of $573,000 . There were 53 net new platform deployments in the quarter, compared to 41 in the prior year.

Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Summary

Total revenue increased 4% to $32.9 million

Platform revenue of $6.8 million , a 32% increase, with a 33% increase in total deployments to 733

Total gross margin increased 410 basis points to 36.5%

Loss of $1.6 million , or ($0.06) per share, compared to ($285,000) or ($0.01) per share in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was ($374,000) compared to $700,000 in the previous year.

Platform incremental ARR generated in the fiscal year exceeded $2.0 million and there were 180 net new deployments

"Our fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 results reflect the continued momentum across our organization, particularly with the strategic focus on our Platforms segment, which added a net new 53 deployments in the fourth quarter and 180 for the year," said Roy W. Olivier, President and CEO of Research Solutions. "The ongoing additions of new product features, add-ons, and partnerships continues to enhance the value proposition of our Article Galaxy platform, allowing customers to work more efficiently while recognizing meaningful cost savings. We anticipate that our continued focus on product development and the repositioning of our sales force should result in a return to positive cash flow and Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2023."

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Total revenue increased 4% to $8.6 million, compared to $8.2 million in the same year-ago quarter.

Platform subscription revenue increased 32% to $1.9 million compared to approximately $1.4 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the total number of paid Platform deployments, including 53 added in the quarter. The quarter ended with annual recurring revenue of $7.9 million, up 8% sequentially and 35% year-over-year (see the company's definition of annual recurring revenue below).

Transaction revenue was $6.7 million, compared to $6.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Transaction customers count for the quarter was 1,213, compared to 1,132 customers in the prior year quarter (see the company's definition of active customer accounts and transactions below).

Total gross margin improved approximately 500 basis points from the prior-year quarter to 38.3%. The increase was primarily driven by a continued revenue mix shift to the higher-margin Platform business.

Total operating expenses were $3.7 million, compared to $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher technology and product development costs and approximately $275,000 in severance charges related to the Company's repositioning strategy for fiscal 2023.

Net loss in the fourth quarter was ($438,000), or two cents per share, compared to a net loss of ($89,000), or nil per share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was ($121,000), compared to $134,000 in the year-ago quarter (see definition and further discussion about the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, below).

Cash and cash equivalents were relatively flat in the quarter and ended at $10.6 million.

Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Results

Total revenue increased 4% to $32.9 million, compared to $31.8 million in fiscal 2021.

Platform subscription revenue was $6.8 million, a 32% increase over the prior year. The increase was primarily due an increase in the total number of paid Platform deployments and upselling current platform customers.

Transaction revenue was $26.1 million, a 2% decrease compared to the previous year. The decrease is primarily due to a lower paid transaction count due to the savings our customers experience through their ongoing use of the Platform.

Total gross margin improved 410 basis points over the prior year to 36.5%. The increase was primarily driven by a continued revenue mix shift to the higher-margin Platform business.

Total operating expenses were $13.6 million compared to $10.5 million in the prior year. The increase was primarily due to higher technology and product development costs as well as higher general and administrative expenses, including approximately $450,000 in cash severance costs and $150,000 in accelerated stock compensation for the full fiscal year.

Net loss for fiscal year 2022 was $1.6 million, or ($0.06) per share. Net loss in fiscal 2021 was ($207,000), or ($0.01) per share. Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2022 was a negative $374,000, compared to a positive $700,000 in the prior year (see definition and further discussion about the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, below).

Cash and cash equivalents on June 30, 2022, amounted to $10.6 million compared to $11.0 million as of June 30, 2021. There were no outstanding borrowings under the company's $2.5 million revolving line of credit and the company had no long-term liabilities or other debt.

Conference Call

Research Solutions President and CEO Roy W. Olivier and CFO Bill Nurthen will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, September 22, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)

Dial-in number: 1-631-891-4304

Conference ID: 10020199

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay until October 22, 2022, by dialing 1-412-317-6671 and using the replay ID 10020199, and via the investor relations section of the company's website at http://researchsolutions.investorroom.com/.

Fiscal Fourth Quarter Financial and Operational Summary Tables vs. Prior-Year Quarter







Quarter Ended June 30,





2022 2021 Change % Change

Revenue:











Platforms $ 1,886,845 $ 1,429,160 $ 457,685 32.0 %



Transactions $ 6,675,164 $ 6,788,494 (113,330) -1.7 %

Total Revenue 8,562,009 8,217,654 344,355 4.2 %













Gross Profit:











Platforms 1,646,631 1,171,840 474,791 40.5 %



Transactions 1,636,511 1,570,376 66,135 4.2 %

Total Gross Profit 3,283,142 2,742,216 540,926 19.7 %













Gross profit as a % of revenue:











Platforms 87.3 % 82.0 % 5.3 %





Transactions 24.5 % 23.1 % 1.4 %



Total Gross Profit 38.3 % 33.4 % 5.0 %















Operating Expenses:











Sales and marketing 691,368 521,220 170,148 32.6 %



Technology and product development 1,049,430 732,371 317,059 43.3 %



General and administrative 1,663,671 1,354,244 309,427 22.8 %



Depreciation and amortization 5,507 2,694 2,813 104.4 %



Stock-based compensation 225,501 221,589 3,912 1.8 %



Foreign currency translation loss 91,279 (890) 92,169 NM

Total Operating Expenses 3,726,756 2,831,228 895,528 31.6 %

Income (loss) from operations (443,614) (89,012) (354,602) NM













Other Income (Expenses):











Other income (expense) 6,377 263 6,114 2324.7 %



Provision for income taxes (1,030) (127) (903) NM



Gain on sale of disc'd operations - - -



Total Other Income (Expenses): 5,347 136 5,211 3831.6 %

Net income (loss) $ (438,267) $ (88,876) (349,391) NM

Adjusted EBITDA $ (121,327) $ 134,381 $ (255,708) NM



















Quarter Ended June 30,





2022 2021 Change % Change

Platforms:











ARR (Annual recurring revenue):











Beginning of Period $ 7,348,847 $ 5,554,595 $ 1,794,252 32.3 %



Incremental ARR 573,341 325,584 247,757 76.1 %



End of Period $ 7,922,188 $ 5,880,179 $ 2,042,009 34.7 %















Deployments:











Beginning of Period 680 512 168 32.8 %



Incremental Deployments 53 41 12 29.3 %



End of Period 733 553 180 32.5 %















ASP (Average sales price):











Beginning of Period $ 10,807 $ 10,849 $ (42) -0.4 %



End of Period $ 10,808 $ 10,633 $ 175 1.6 %













Transaction Customers:











Corporate customers 920 845 75 8.9 %



Academic customers 293 287 6 2.1 %



Total customers 1,213 1,132 81 7.2 %

Fiscal Full Year Financial and Operational Summary Tables vs. Prior-Year







Fiscal Year Ended June 30,





2022 2021 Change % Change

Revenue:











Platforms $ 6,787,772 $ 5,135,565 $ 1,652,207 32.2 %



Transactions $ 26,146,380 $ 26,620,780 (474,400) -1.8 %

Total Revenue 32,934,152 31,756,345 1,177,807 3.7 %













Gross Profit:











Platforms 5,851,183 4,223,595 1,627,588 38.5 %



Transactions 6,168,491 6,062,419 106,072 1.7 %

Total Gross Profit 12,019,674 10,286,014 1,733,660 16.9 %













Gross profit as a % of revenue:











Platforms 86.2 % 82.2 % 4.0 %





Transactions 23.6 % 22.8 % 0.8 %



Total Gross Profit 36.5 % 32.4 % 4.1 %















Operating Expenses:











Sales and marketing 2,276,172 2,073,878 202,294 9.8 %



Technology and product development 3,711,085 2,644,274 1,066,811 40.3 %



General and administrative 6,406,400 4,867,659 1,538,741 31.6 %



Depreciation and amortization 17,651 11,522 6,129 53.2 %



Stock-based compensation 1,096,384 1,007,673 88,711 8.8 %



Foreign currency translation loss 143,898 (35,960) 179,858 NM

Total Operating Expenses 13,651,590 10,569,046 3,082,544 29.2 %

Income (loss) from operations (1,631,916) (283,032) (1,348,884) NM













Other Income (Expenses):











Other income (expense) 7,154 1,147 6,007 523.7 %



Provision for income taxes (7,622) (3,204) (4,418) NM



Gain on sale of disc'd operations - - -



Total Other Income (Expenses): (468) (2,057) 1,589 NM

Net income (loss) $ (1,632,384) $ (285,089) (1,347,295) NM

Adjusted EBITDA $ (373,983) $ 700,203 $ (1,074,186) NM



















Fiscal Year Ended June 30,





2022 2021 Change % Change

Platforms:











ARR (Annual recurring revenue):











Beginning of Period $ 5,880,179 $ 4,446,088 $ 1,434,091 32.3 %



Incremental ARR 2,042,009 1,434,091 607,918 42.4 %



End of Period $ 7,922,188 $ 5,880,179 $ 2,042,009 34.7 %















Deployments:











Beginning of Period 553 401 152 37.9 %



Incremental Deployments 180 152 28 18.4 %



End of Period 733 553 180 32.5 %















ASP (Average sales price):











Beginning of Period $ 10,633 $ 11,088 $ (454) -4.1 %



End of Period $ 10,808 $ 10,633 $ 175 1.6 %













Transaction Customers:











Corporate customers 886 825 61 7.4 %



Academic customers 299 285 14 4.8 %



Total customers 1,185 1,110 75 6.7 %















Active Customer Accounts, Transactions and Annual Recurring Revenue

The company defines active customer accounts as the sum of the total quantity of customers per month for each month in the period divided by the respective number of months in the period. The quantity of customers per month is defined as customers with at least one transaction during the month.

A transaction is an order for a unit of copyrighted content fulfilled or managed in the Platform.

The company defines annual recurring revenue as the value of contracted Platform subscription recurring revenue normalized to a one-year period.

Use of Non-GAAP Measure – Adjusted EBITDA

Research Solutions' management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the company's operating results.

The tables below provide a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), plus interest expense, other income (expense), foreign currency transaction loss, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, gain on sale of discontinued operations, and other potential adjustments that may arise. Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):







Quarter Ended June 30,





2022 2021 Change % Change

Net Income (loss) $ (438,267) $ (88,876) $ (349,391) NM

Add (deduct):











Other income (expense) (6,377) (263) (6,114) -2324.7 %



Foreign currency translation loss 91,279 (890) 92,169 NM



Provision for income taxes 1,030 127 903 711.0 %



Depreciation and amortization 5,507 2,694 2,813 104.4 %



Stock-based compensation 225,501 221,589 3,912 1.8 %



Gain on sale of disc. ops. - - -



Adjusted EBITDA $ (121,327) $ 134,381 $ (255,708) -190.3 %





















Fiscal Year Ended June 30,





2022 2021 Change % Change

Net Income (loss) $ (1,632,384) $ (285,089) $ (1,347,295) NM

Add (deduct):



-





Other income (expense) (7,154) (1,147) (6,007) -523.7 %



Foreign currency translation loss 143,898 (35,960) 179,858 NM



Provision for income taxes 7,622 3,204 4,418 137.9 %



Depreciation and amortization 17,651 11,522 6,129 53.2 %



Stock-based compensation 1,096,384 1,007,673 88,711 8.8 %



Gain on sale of disc. ops. - - -



Adjusted EBITDA $ (373,983) $ 700,203 $ (1,074,186) NM















About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of obtaining, managing, and creating intellectual property. Founded in 2006 as Reprints Desk, the company was a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, the company's SaaS research platform, to streamline access to the latest scientific research and data with 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com and www.reprintsdesk.com

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding additional customers, potential acquisitions and the Company's prospects for growth, profitability, and cash flow. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets

















June 30,

June 30,



2022

2021 Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 10,603,175

$ 11,004,337 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $94,144 and $51,495, respectively



5,251,545



4,717,453 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



276,026



270,252 Prepaid royalties



846,652



904,921 Total current assets



16,977,398



16,896,963













Other assets:











Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $840,996 and $824,123, respectively



47,985



20,755 Deposits and other assets



893



906 Total assets

$ 17,026,276

$ 16,918,624













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 6,604,032

$ 6,687,188 Deferred revenue



5,538,526



4,804,351 Total current liabilities



12,142,558



11,491,539













Commitments and contingencies

























Stockholders' equity:











Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding



—



— Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 27,075,648 and 26,498,215 shares issued and outstanding, respectively



27,076



26,498 Additional paid-in capital



28,072,855



26,982,052 Accumulated deficit



(23,094,272)



(21,461,888) Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(121,941)



(119,577) Total stockholders' equity



4,883,718



5,427,085 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 17,026,276

$ 16,918,624

Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Loss

















Years Ended



June 30,



2022

2021













Revenue:











Platforms

$ 6,787,772

$ 5,135,565 Transactions



26,146,380



26,620,780 Total revenue



32,934,152



31,756,345













Cost of revenue:











Platforms



936,589



911,970 Transactions



19,977,889



20,558,361 Total cost of revenue



20,914,478



21,470,331 Gross profit



12,019,674



10,286,014













Operating expenses:











Selling, general and administrative



13,633,939



10,557,524 Depreciation and amortization



17,651



11,522 Total operating expenses



13,651,590



10,569,046













Loss from operations



(1,631,916)



(283,032)













Other income



7,154



1,147













Loss from operations before provision for income taxes



(1,624,762)



(281,885) Provision for income taxes



(7,622)



(3,204)













Net loss



(1,632,384)



(285,089)













Other comprehensive income (loss):











Foreign currency translation



(2,364)



5,461 Comprehensive loss

$ (1,634,748)

$ (279,628)













Loss per common share:











Loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.06)

$ (0.01) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted



26,422,295



26,008,368

Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

















Years Ended



June 30,



2022

2021













Cash flow from operating activities:











Net loss

$ (1,632,384)

$ (285,089) Adjustment to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



17,651



11,522 Amortization of lease right



—



72,331 Fair value of vested stock options



470,615



631,335 Fair value of vested restricted common stock



557,496



376,338 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



(534,092)



(268,193) Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(5,774)



(28,505) Prepaid royalties



58,269



(184,554) Deposits and other assets



—



5,360 Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(83,156)



337,343 Deferred revenue



734,175



1,279,844 Lease liability



—



(79,326) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



(417,200)



1,868,406













Cash flow from investing activities:











Purchase of property and equipment



(44,288)



(19,854) Net cash used in investing activities



(44,288)



(19,854)













Cash flow from financing activities:











Proceeds from the exercise of stock options



97,688



88,850 Proceeds from the exercise of warrants



59,500



237,501 Common stock repurchase



(93,918)



(178,012) Repurchase of stock options and warrants



—



(308,313) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



63,270



(159,974)













Effect of exchange rate changes



(2,944)



4,203 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



(401,162)



1,692,781 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



11,004,337



9,311,556 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 10,603,175

$ 11,004,337













Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:











Cash paid for income taxes

$ 7,622

$ 3,204

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.