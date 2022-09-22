TWIN CITIES FILM FEST UNVEILS STAR-STUDDED LINEUP FOR OCTOBER FESTIVAL

More than 140 movies now set to screen and stream Oct. 20-29, including the newest film series 'Black On Screen' celebrating Black stories and storytellers. Sam Mendes' festival hit 'Empire of Light' named TCFF's Closing Night Selection; celebration to open with Chinonye Chukwu's 'Till,' the story of Mamie Till Mobley's pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son. Maria Schrader's 'She Said' is this year's Spotlight selection.

'Overheated' producer Maggie Baird and Minnesota artist Stephanie Dillon to be honored in person as 'Changemaker Award"; Chris Mulkey to receive the 'TCFF Lifetime Achievement' Award; 'Northstar Award' presented to actor Jeremy Davies; Emmett Till Legacy Foundation's Deborah and Teri Watts to be recognized as the 'Empower' Award recipients for justice.

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Twin Cities Film Fest unveiled its complete 2022 film catalog Thursday, revealing more than 140 movies that will screen Oct. 20-29 in a hybrid format. Now in its 13th year, the festival's in-person program will again return to the Showplace ICON Theaters and Kitchen at The Shops at West End, with some 80 screenings set to take place at the St. Louis Park venue. More than 100 films will simultaneously debut online via the TCFF STREAMS platform at www.twincitiesfilmfest.org.

Widely known for balancing awards contenders from top festivals and studios with new breakthrough visions from Minnesota and Midwestern filmmakers, TCFF organizers said the nonprofit set out this year with plans to expand its slate of distinctive series and showcases. 2022 audiences will experience an eclectic and critically-acclaimed mix of independent features, cutting-edge short films and provocative documentaries with a special focus on Minnesota -connected productions, BIPOC voices, female filmmakers and this year's "Changemaker Series," spotlighting projects that frame and address the urgent issue of climate change.

"We believe in the power of film. That's become the Twin Cities Film Fest mantra — and again this year, as we've seen filmmakers' and audiences' resilience in reemerging from the pandemic, we've been overwhelmed by the originality and artistry on display in the hundreds and hundreds of submissions that flooded our office," said TCFF Executive Director Jatin Setia . "Nothing provokes discussion, or evokes empathy, more successfully than film, and in this year's diverse visions, we're hoping audiences feel transported — to different places, into different lives, with a deeper understanding of the world in which we all live."



MGM's Orion Pictures and United Artists Releasing's Till is set to open the festival on Thursday, Oct. 20th , telling the story of Mamie Till Mobley and her pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son Emmett Till , who was lynched in 1955 while visiting his cousins in Mississippi . Director Chinonye Chukwu's masterful visuals convey Till Mobley's immeasurable dedication and her unending commitment and love for her son. TCFF will honor Deborah and Teri Watts (The Emmett Till Legacy Foundation) with the inaugural Empower Award during the post film discussion. This year's closing night gala will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 , and will celebrate Empire of Light (Searchlight), Sam Mendes's drama featuring Olivia Colman , Colin Firth , Micheal Ward , and Toby Jones . Set in an English seaside town in the early 1980s, the film is a powerful and poignant story about human connection — and the magic of cinema. Universal Pictures' She Said, directed by Maria Schrader , is this year's Spotlight selection and is set to screen Oct. 27 . Based on the New York Times investigation and best-selling book, the film recounts how two reporters broke the story that helped propel the #MeToo movement and shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood .

Between those tentpoles, TCFF will be showcasing projects tied to "Climate Action: Food and Fashion," the official cause of this year's "Changemaker Series." Set to screen on the festival's opening night is the acclaimed documentary Overheated, directed by Yassa Khan and featuring Billie Eilish, Finneas, Yungblud and Girl in Red, among others. The film is in part produced by Maggie Baird , mother of Billie Eilish and Finneas, who will be attending the festival alongside nationally recognized artist and local philanthropist Stephanie Dillon , both the recipients of the 2022 TCFF Changemaker Award. The duo will also be joined by key personnel from Baird's non-profit, Support & Feed, the official TCFF Changemaker Partner. TCFF will also renew partnership with St. Louis Park based Rem 5 VR Lab for a one-night Immersive VR/XR Experience on Oct 25th .



This year's Lifetime Achievement Award will go to acclaimed actor Chris Mulkey , who will be in attendance with his new film The Hand That Feeds on Saturday, Oct. 22 . Jeremy Davies will be presented the Northstar Award at his film Bitcon, directed by MN filmmaker Matt Osterman on Friday, Oct 21 st.

Other widely hailed entries featured in next month's program: Charlotte Wells' Aftersun (A24, Oct. 22 ), James Gray's Armageddon Time (Focus Features, Oct. 21 ), The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight, Oct. 23 ), Lukas Dhont's Close (A24, Oct. 23 ), Ryan White's Good Night Oppy (Amazon Studios, Oct. 22 ), Elegance Bratton's The Inspection (A24, Oct. 29 ), Michael Grandage's My Policeman (Amazon Studios, Oct. 20 ), Nikyatu Jusu's Nanny (Amazon Studios, Oct. 22 ), Kathlyn Horan's The Return of Tanya Tucker — Featuring Brandi Carlile (Sony Pictures Classic, Oct. 23 ), Trevor Frost and Melissa Lesh's Wildcat (Amazon Studios, Oct. 29 ), and Sarah Polley's Women Talking (Orion Pictures/United Artists, Oct. 28 ).

Oct. 1st . To learn more about the lineup, please visit $9 online to $12 in-person. Opening/Centerpiece/Closing/Spotlight films will all be $20 with a handful of films available to view at no cost. A 'Streaming Pass' is available for $50 , 'Gold' pass for $80 and a 'Hybrid Pass' for $160 . TCFF's complete 2022 schedule is online on the festival website. Tickets will go on sale next week, beginning. To learn more about the lineup, please visit www.twincitiesfilmfest.org . Ticket prices range fromonline toin-person. Opening/Centerpiece/Closing/Spotlight films will all bewith a handful of films available to view at no cost. A 'Streaming Pass' is available for, 'Gold' pass forand a 'Hybrid Pass' for

ABOUT TWIN CITIES FILM FEST

Twin Cities Film Fest (TCFF) is a Minneapolis -based 501(c)(3) non-profit arts organization founded by Executive Director, Jatin Setia. We change perspectives, transform lives, and strengthen our communities by supporting and spurring on the art of filmmaking. TCFF's vision is to cultivate immersive experiences that amplify communities of creation, celebration, and change. To learn more about TCFF, events, film submissions or to donate, visit twincitiesfilmfest.org.

ABOUT SUPPORT AND FEED

Support and Feed is an intersectional nonprofit organization dedicated to creating an equitable, plant-based food system and combating food insecurity and the climate crisis. Founded in Los Angeles by Maggie Baird , Support+Feed has expanded to ten US cities, worked with over 80 community organizations and supported local economies across the country. Currently Support + Feed is part of the Happier Than Ever Global Tour which will enable them to expand globally including in the UK and Australia .

ABOUT KERASOTES SHOWPLACE ICON THEATRES

Chicago -based Kerasotes Showplace Theatres introduced a "new era of moviegoing" with its Showplace ICON Theatres. For more information, please visit us online at Founded in 1909 with a single storefront nickelodeon,-based Kerasotes Showplace Theatres introduced a "new era of moviegoing" with its Showplace ICON Theatres. For more information, please visit us online at http://www.showplaceicon.com

ABOUT THE SHOPS AT WEST END

St. Louis Park , just minutes from downtown Minneapolis . Located at the intersection of I-394 & 100, The Shops at West End features restaurants such as CRAVE and THE LOCAL, and various retailers. For a complete list of West End tenants, please visit The Shops at West End is an exciting mixed-use development located in the highly affluent suburb of, just minutes from downtown. Located at the intersection of I-394 & 100, The Shops at West End features restaurants such as CRAVE and THE LOCAL, and various retailers. For a complete list of West End tenants, please visit www.TheShopsAtWestEnd.com



