Eden Green Opens First Phase of $47 Million Vertical Farm in North Texas

83,000 sq ft first phase opens, second phase already underway to increase locally grown food supply

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eden Green Technology (Eden Green), a next-generation indoor agriculture company, today announced its continued momentum with the opening of a new 2-acre vertical greenhouse in Cleburne, TX, as well as the onsite expansion of an additional 3-acre facility.

The new greenhouses are another milestone in Eden Green's vision to increase local food accessibility, affordability, and sustainability worldwide. Its unique vertical-farm-within-a-greenhouse empowers producers, retailers, and suppliers to rapidly introduce and expand their Controlled Environment Agriculture offerings, including white label and private label produce. Eden Green's modular, decentralized nationwide "mesh network" of high-density vertical greenhouses will drastically shorten supply chains, eliminating millions of excess food miles and their associated costs, environmental impact, and spoilage. A video of the facility is available here.

Phase one of the North Texas expansion, which opened today, was completed in less than 12 months, despite supply chain bottlenecks. This is Eden Green's first dedicated commercial facility, built alongside their existing 40,000 sq ft pilot facility. This latest facility produces 1.8 million pounds of produce per year, in just 62,500 sq ft of grow space, making it one of the highest-yielding facilities in the controlled environment agriculture industry. Phase two, now under construction, will triple the total production to over 5 million pounds of produce a year. The $31 million expansion will encompass 125,000 sq ft of grow space, and will employ an additional 50 workers.

"The demand for locally-grown healthy produce is at an all-time high. The last few years have seen tremendous investment in the industry at large and in Texas specifically. We're proud to have been one of the earliest – and now one of the largest – leaders in the space, creating fresh food and new opportunities for workers," said Eddy Badrina, CEO of Eden Green Technology. "As we continue to develop partnerships across the country, we will remain focused on acting as responsible stewards not only to our investors, but our communities and the environment."

Due to Eden Green's established relationships with local and national distribution channels, nearly all of the produce from the greenhouse-enclosed vertical farm is already spoken for. Intrinsic to its business model, every Eden Green facility will reserve up to 10% of each weekly harvest capacity. This first facility will donate its reserves to local nonprofits Veterans Produce, OurCalling, and the Fossil Rim Wildlife Center. Already Texas' first and largest vertical farm company, Eden Green is delivering upon the promise of profitable indoor growing in an urban-adjacent environment – a challenge as yet unmet by other competitors.

Finally, to bolster its continued growth, Eden Green has added Matt Hemsley to its board of directors. Hemsley is the CEO of Piper Heartland Healthcare Capital, one of Wall Street's leading healthcare platforms, and will provide the company with additional capital market expertise and experience, as Eden Green approaches its Series B round.

Every one of Eden Green Technology's vertical greenhouses, equipped with their revolutionary patented vertical farming technology, can produce 11 to 13 harvests per year and grow 200+ products, allowing for on-demand and consistent supply for partners. Eden Green facilities are sustainable, scalable, and grow the freshest, safest and healthiest produce available.

Eden Green Technology, a Dallas-Fort Worth-based privately held company, is on a mission to provide hyperfresh and locally-grown produce for all. Eden Green Technology offers producers, retailers, and suppliers an alternative to traditional agriculture; a decentralized network of greenhouses that provides access to safe, always-available, locally-grown produce year-round for retail, white-label, and private-label solutions. The company's proprietary microclimate environments, hydroponic vine systems, and cutting-edge lighting solutions allow for rapid construction and expansion, increasing access and production profitably. With local and national distribution channels, everyone can benefit from fresher, safer, and healthier food. Eden Green reserves up to 10% of each harvest for philanthropic donation. Learn more at www.edengreen.com

