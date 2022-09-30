Launch of Waves School, the world's first free cryptocurrency training school

· The school, which will offer content in over twenty languages, is a project of Waves, a top 50 cryptocurrency company whose goal is to offer transparent, factual, and safe training in cryptocurrencies

MADRID, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Waves, one of the world's leading cryptocurrency companies, has launched Waves School, a school providing free training in crypto and blockchain. The school, which will deliver its training materials in over twenty languages, was created with the mission to train anyone regardless of background or previous knowledge in investment, making understanding of cryptocurrencies more widespread and accessible. Waves aspires to become 'the blockchain of the people'.

The content has been created and reviewed by experts in the field, conceptualised to be accessible to people from all backgrounds, academic level, or professional or non-professional training (PRNewsfoto/Waves School) (PRNewswire)

Cryptocurrencies, blockchain, or NFTs are some of the terms that have become quite popular in recent times. However, few really understand them. Only 2% of people with access to the Internet worldwide (about 4.6 billion people) own crypto assets and only 1% consider themselves experts on the subject. Most cryptocurrency investors have a low understanding of finance and technology.

Waves School aims to bring blockchain technology to anyone with an Internet connection. Its first course breaks down the barriers of crypto knowledge and is available in English, Spanish, Italian, French, German, Portuguese, Dutch, Arabic, Chinese, Ukrainian, Hindi, among others.

Users will need to register through the Waves School website. The content has been developed and reviewed by experts in the field. The materials range from history of money, world economy to more specific concepts like lending, borrowing, NFTs and digital assets. Throughout the course, users will be able to take tests, gain rewards for completing modules, accessing a Discord channel, where doubts questions are answered and where users will have the chance to communicate with each other.

Waves School was created by Waves, a company founded by Ukrainian entrepreneur Sasha Ivanov, one of the top leaders in the blockchain sector. Waves a secure, accessible, and transparent blockchain platform, aims to democratise this technology and promote decentralised finance. With its simple interface, Waves defines itself as 'the people's blockchain', where communities play a central role in the crypto ecosystem. The Waves community features DAOs, next-generation DeFi protocols, launchpads and flagship NFT markets. With a market cap of $2 billion, Waves is in the global top 50 cryptocurrencies.

"At Waves we teach from scratch as we know that blockchain technology is accessible to everyone and, with that certainty, we have created free courses to break down the barriers to crypto knowledge. Our motto is 'learn to earn,' says Sasha Ivanov, CEO of Waves. "Education is crucial to understanding the web 3.0 revolution and what it will entail. With solid and good understanding, people are freer to make decisions responsibly," he argues.

This is one of the first school to offer free online crypto training. The decision reflects well on the company's values to put communities first.

The school also allows users to access Waves blockchain, open a Wallet, make their first cryptocurrency investments, and learn good and responsible investment strategies.

More information: https://wavesschool.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1912070/Waves_School.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Waves School