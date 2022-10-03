LearnLux raises $10M to bring trusted financial wellbeing to the global workforce

BOSTON, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LearnLux , the leading workplace financial wellbeing company announced it has closed a $10M Series A round to democratize access to fiduciary financial planning for employees on a global scale.

Financial wellbeing company LearnLux has raised $10M to support diverse and dispersed global workforces.

The round was led by Crosslink Capital with participation from existing investors as well as industry executives. The recent raise enables LearnLux to tackle the multi-billion dollar opportunity to support diverse and dispersed workforces with an unbiased financial wellbeing solution that meets every employee where they are. LearnLux is the most accessible and equitable solution, working with organizations of all sizes including Fortune 500 and multinational companies to support employees of all income levels and life stages.

Financial wellbeing has become a top priority for employers to help employees make a financial plan. "It doesn't matter whether we're in a bull or bear market," said Liebman. "The pandemic and current economic volatility have exposed everyone's financial vulnerabilities which has forced employers to be more thoughtful than ever when it comes to bringing financial wellbeing to their employees and their families."

LearnLux was founded by sibling duo Rebecca and Michael Liebman in 2015 and has grown into a holistic financial wellbeing solution that blends digital financial planning and total rewards tools with in-house Certified Financial Planner™ professionals. The program provides trusted financial planning resources for all employees, no matter their income or asset level.

About LearnLux

LearnLux is the leading workplace financial wellbeing provider that blends fiduciary digital planning with access to one-on-one guidance from Certified Financial Planner™️ professionals. LearnLux's award-winning program equips employees with a financial plan to guide them through decision points like budgeting, paying down debt, electing benefits, understanding equity compensation, starting a family, buying a home, saving for retirement, and more. Advanced reporting keeps our partners in the know, and drives results like reduction in financial stress, increased productivity, reduced employee turnover, greater use of pretax products, on-time retirement, and healthcare savings. LearnLux members feel great about their money, allowing their work and wellbeing to thrive. Visit LearnLux at http://www.learnlux.com/ .

