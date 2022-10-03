PRAIRIE HILL COMPLETES PURCHASE OF 70,000 SQ FT SHOPPING CENTER FOR $12.9M , INCREASING ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT TO $23M

The Shops at Fox River will be a core holding of Prairie Hill's fund of net lease commercial real estate

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prairie Hill Holdings Fund I, LP ("Prairie Hill") has acquired the Shops at Fox River, a 70,414 SF, multi-tenant retail center, in Appleton, Wisconsin, occupied by a roster of 11 tenants including JoAnn Fabrics, Dollar Tree, Kirkland's, and others. Prairie Hill Holdings is a commercial real estate investment manager that owns and manages retail and industrial properties located in the Midwest on behalf of its investors.

Located in Appleton's busiest retail corridor, the shopping center is situated adjacent to the largest mall in the state of Wisconsin, the Fox River Mall. This super regional center has 135 stores, 1.2 million sq ft, and a strong merchant lineup which includes Macy's, Scheels, Sephora, H&M, Orangetheory Fitness, Pottery Barn, Athleta, lululemon athletica, and Williams-Sonoma, as well as numerous dining options including P.F. Chang's China Bistro, Red Lobster, TGI Fridays, and the Northwoods Cafe Food Court, which seats over 900 people.

"A core theme of Prairie Hill's investment philosophy is resilient income – which for us, means net lease properties that do well in all market conditions. Shops at Fox River embodies this theme perfectly and we are incredibly excited to be the stewards of this center for many years to come," according to Matthew Sandretto, Managing Director of Prairie Hill Holdings.

About Prairie Hill Holdings

Prairie Hill Holdings (PHH) is a private real estate fund that enables individuals and institutions to invest directly in a diversified portfolio of high quality, high-yielding, yet low risk commercial real estate assets. PHH acquires and manages well-located and well-built properties that generate exceptional cash-on-cash returns and strong risk-adjusted long-term capital gains. Learn more at www.prairie-hill.com

Contact: Matthew Sandretto, Managing Director msandretto@prairie-hill.com Tel. 646-238-0942 www.prairie-hill.com

Shops at Fox River 706-750 N Casaloma Dr, Appleton, Wisconsin (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Prairie Hill Holdings