Regeneron Elects Dr. Craig B. Thompson to Board of Directors

Former President and CEO of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center brings a unique combination of business and scientific leadership, with exceptional experience in immuno-oncology, translational research and precision medicine

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced that Craig B. Thompson, M.D., has been elected to the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Dr. Thompson has also been appointed to serve on the Technology Committee of the Regeneron Board. Dr. Thompson is a renowned healthcare business leader with exceptional senior executive experience and scientific expertise in multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology. Regeneron's Board of Directors has been expanded from 12 to 13 members with the addition of Dr. Thompson.

Dr. Thompson most recently served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) and continues to oversee the Craig Thompson Lab at MSK studying cellular metabolism and its role in disease. Dr. Thompson has been heavily involved in research throughout his career, particularly in the cutting-edge fields of immunotherapy and precision medicine. Under his leadership, MSK has led the world in cancer care, with physicians pioneering the use of novel immunotherapies such as checkpoint inhibitors and CAR-T cell therapies, as well as elevating the role of tumor sequencing in cancer care selection. During Dr. Thompson's tenure, MSK underwent tremendous growth and transformation through the expansion of the cancer care center and opening of new facilities, including the Center for Molecular Oncology, the Josie Robertson Surgery Center and The David H. Koch Center for Cancer Care.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Thompson to our Board," said P. Roy Vagelos, M.D., Chairman of the Regeneron Board of Directors. "Craig's distinguished career and physician-scientist background will bolster Regeneron's mission of using the power of science to bring innovative medicines to people in need. Dr. Thompson shares our ethos of keeping patients at the heart of all we do, as evidenced by his accomplishments at Memorial Sloan Kettering, which tackles some of the most challenging health conditions in the world."

"Joining Regeneron is an exciting opportunity to support another dimension of patient care," said Dr. Thompson. "Inventing new medicines is an incredibly challenging business, and I have deep respect for Regeneron's team of scientific, clinical, commercial and manufacturing leaders as they endeavor to change people's lives for the better. The company's track record is remarkable, and I look forward to contributing to this team's continued success."

Prior to his time at MSK, Dr. Thompson made significant contributions to cancer research as a physician and clinical investigator. For instance, his study on genes that control programmed cell death and malfunction of those genes received acclaim from across the scientific community. At the Sloan Kettering Institute, the Craig Thompson Lab has made many important discoveries about the role metabolic changes play in the progression of cancer.

Dr. Thompson received his Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science degrees from Dartmouth (summa cum laude and with Honors, respectively) and his M.D. from the University of Pennsylvania. He trained in internal medicine at Harvard Medical School's Brigham Hospital and Boston's University Hospital. Dr. Thompson completed a fellowship in hematology and oncology at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and holds a Professorship at Weill Cornell Graduate School of Medical Sciences.

Dr. Thompson is also a member of the National Academy of Sciences (NAS). With his addition to the Board, Regeneron now has eight Directors who are members of the NAS, reflecting the company's commitment to pursuing the highest levels of scientific research to deliver breakthrough medicines to patients.

Regeneron is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops and commercializes life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for nearly 35 years by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to numerous FDA-approved treatments and product candidates in development, almost all of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

Regeneron is accelerating and improving the traditional drug development process through our proprietary VelociSuite® technologies, such as VelocImmune®, which uses unique genetically humanized mice to produce optimized fully human antibodies and bispecific antibodies, and through ambitious research initiatives such as the Regeneron Genetics Center, which is conducting one of the largest genetics sequencing efforts in the world.

