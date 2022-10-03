SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates SMBC, LBAI, JVA, OIIM

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMBC)'s merger with Citizens Bancshares Co. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Citizens shareholders will have the right to elect either a fixed exchange ratio of 1.1448 shares of Southern Missouri common stock or a cash payment of $53.50 for each Citizens share. If you are a Southern Missouri shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI)'s sale to Provident Financial Services, Inc. for 0.8319 shares of Provident common stock for each share of Lakeland common stock. If you are a Lakeland shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA)'s merger with Delta Corp Holdings Limited. If you are a Coffee shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ: OIIM)'s sale to FNOF Precious Honour Limited and Rim Peak Technology Limited. If you are an O2Micro shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

