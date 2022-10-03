Tempe Union Partners with Elevated Education to Reengage Youth

Teen Victory Program Provides Structure for Arizona Youth Ages 13-21

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempe Union High School District announces a partnership with Elevated Education to offer students and their families academic reengagement, and positive mentoring for youth through a project funded by the Arizona Governor's Office.

"As a leader in academic reengagement, Elevated is in a unique position to help our Tempe Union partners locate, mentor and provide a pathway to educational success for disengaged youth," said James Meehan, CEO of Elevated Education. "Thanks to a targeted investment by Governor Ducey, our innovative Teen Victory Program provides a positive alternative to teens and young adults seeking to reengage in their academics, offering opportunities for youth of diverse economic backgrounds to gain skills for academic success, relationship building with others, building a positive self-image, as well as connection to their local community, so we are humbled to partner with Tempe Union in this vital reengagement effort and hope for a brighter future."

The Program's objectives include a wholistic approach to reengagement:

Analysis of participant's education history

Academic mentoring/coaching

Develop individualized learning plan

School reengagement

Student Victory Team meetings (students, parents/guardians, school counselors, elevated mentor)

Ongoing mentoring throughout the school year

"Covid changed the natural order of things for students all over our state, and we see the impacts to our own students daily, further complicating an already tenuous academic trajectory for many here in Tempe," said Tempe Union High School District Superintendent, Kevin Mendivil. "So, we are excited to partner with Elevated Education and their Teen Victory Program to provide those additional resources to help students reengage and graduate with the with the skills necessary for success in college, career and life."

For more information on how your school, school district or student can take advantage of this one-of-a-kind program, please fill out the online form , call 602-641-4495 or e-mail info@elevatedteens.com.

About Elevated Education

Elevated Education 's mission is to cultivate a rigorous and innovative environment that focuses on each teen's unique abilities and needs to foster profound transformative growth and learning through alternative education and programs. The Elevated Education team has reengaged and educated thousands of teen students over the years.

About Tempe Union High School District

Tempe Union's comprehensive high schools include Tempe High, McClintock, Marcos de Niza, Corona del Sol, Mountain Pointe, and Desert Vista. Our belief that every student can learn drives all we do and student success tells this story. We put students' academic and social/emotional needs at the forefront of everything we do. Our students consistently score well above state, District, and national averages on standardized tests and college entrance exams. We celebrate the individuality of all of our students and strive to meet students' social and emotional needs, in addition to their academic goals.

