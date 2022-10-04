Introducing BLACK+DECKER® kitchen wand™: The Brand's First Cordless, Kitchen Multi-Tool

Designed for a variety of home cooking applications, the BLACK+DECKER® kitchen wand™ is The Ultimate Kitchen Sidekick™

Up to six attachments available for purchase: an immersion blender, whisk, milk frother, salt and pepper grinder, wine bottle opener and can opener attachments

Delivers up to 30 minutes of continuous runtime*, equivalent to blending up to 75 bowls of soup on a single charge**

TOWSON, Md., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK+DECKER®, a Stanley Black & Decker brand (NYSE: SWK) and a leader in the home and lifestyle space, announced today the launch of the BLACK+DECKER kitchen wand™, its first cordless, kitchen multi-tool designed for a variety of home cooking applications. The versatile kitchen wand™ offers powerful performance for blending, whisking, frothing and more coupled with the convenience of cordless operation, providing freedom for creativity in the kitchen.

"Our growing product line brings innovation to your kitchen with the addition of the kitchen wand™," said Kendall Nohe, Global Director of Product Marketing at BLACK+DECKER. "The BLACK+DECKER kitchen wand™ puts cordless convenience in the palm of your hands. This versatile multi-tool has interchangeable and easy-to-clean attachments. Now, home cooks can prepare meals with fewer kitchen appliances, making meal preparation and clean up easy."

This product is compact in size and easy to store when not in use, making it the perfect cooking companion. Its variable, five-speed operation helps home cooks control the power required for meal preparation tasks. Powered by a built-in, rechargeable battery, this product delivers up to 30 minutes* of continuous runtime, equivalent of blending up to 75 bowls of soup per single charge.**

Additional features of the BLACK+DECKER kitchen wand™ collection include:

Up to six versatile attachments available for purchase for use in preparing a wide variety of food and drinks, including: dips, dressings, marinades, sauces, soups, smoothies, coffee beverages and more.

The BLACK+DECKER kitchen wand™ base is available in three color options: black, red with a stainless steel accentand grey with a copper accent.

An integrated LED indicator on the top of the base informs the user of the current state of charge.

Convenient storage case with built-in tray insert and a charging dock are included with select models.

Lithium-ion technology allows the battery in the power unit to hold its charge for up to 180 days when not in use (from a full state of charge).

There are six attachments available in the collection, available for purchase in different kit configurations and sold separately:

Immersion Blender Attachment

With a four-point stainless steel blade and a bell-shaped head, the immersion blender attachment blends efficiently for consistent results when making soups, smoothies, dips or dressings.

A blender attachment guard is provided to help protect non-stick pans.

Available now in all BLACK+DECKER kitchen wand™ kits with the included base at an MSRP of $99.99 .

Whisk Attachment

With its balloon-shaped design, this attachment is ideal for whisking eggs, pancake batter, milk, cream and much more.

The attachment is available now in select BLACK+DECKER kitchen wand™ kits for individual purchase at an MSRP of $19.99 .

Milk Frother Attachment

Mix up delicious shakes or create barista-style froth, adding texture and richness to beverages, such as coffee beverages or hot chocolate with this high-quality milk frothing attachment.

The attachment is available now in select BLACK+DECKER kitchen wand™ kits and for individual purchase at an MSRP of $14.99 .

Salt and Pepper Grinder Attachment

With two spice compartments and adjustable grind density, this attachment is designed for grinding classic combinations such as salt crystals and peppercorns, or other spices such as fennel seeds, coriander seeds and more.

The attachment is available now in select BLACK+DECKER kitchen wand™ kits and for individual purchase at an MSRP of $39.99 .

Wine Bottle Opener Attachment

This spring-loaded wine bottle opener removes and ejects natural or synthetic corks with ease. An integrated foil cutter also enables bottle seals to be safely stripped away.

The attachment is available now in select BLACK+DECKER kitchen wand™ kits and for individual purchase at an MSRP of $29.99 .

Can Opener Attachment

Smoothly cutting through the side of the can lid, this attachment makes opening cans a breeze, while minimizing sharp edges. The lever retains the can lid so it can be dropped into the trash can or recycling bin without touching.

The attachment is available now in select BLACK+DECKER kitchen wand™ kits and for individual purchase at an MSRP of $24.99 .

Kit configurations and MSRP details for the collection are as follows:

Product Name Color Included Attachments Item # MSRP kitchen wand™ 6 kit Grey All Attachments + Wand Base BCKM1016KS01 $199 kitchen wand™ 6 kit Black All Attachments + Wand Base BCKM1016KS10 $199 kitchen wand™ 6 kit Red All Attachments + Wand Base BCKM1016KS06 $199 kitchen wand™ 3 kit Grey Immersion Blender, Whisk, Milk Frother Attachments + Wand Base BCKM1013KS01 $129 kitchen wand™ 3 kit Black Immersion Blender, Whisk, Milk Frother Attachments + Wand Base BCKM1013KS10 $129 kitchen wand™ 3 kit Red Immersion Blender, Whisk, Milk Frother Attachments + Wand Base BCKM1013KS06 $129 kitchen wand™ Immersion Blender kit Grey Immersion Blender Attachment + Wand Base BCKM1011K01 $99 kitchen wand™ Immersion Blender kit Black Immersion Blender Attachment + Wand Base BCKM1011K10 $99 kitchen wand™ Immersion Blender kit Red Immersion Blender Attachment + Wand Base BCKM1011K06 $99

The BLACK+DECKER kitchen wand™ kits and attachments are available now on Amazon.com and at additional retailers. For more information on the collection, please visit: https://amzn.to/3dWeCjT.

* Based on a fully charged wand base with immersion blender attachment, running with no load

** Based on a fully charged wand base with immersion blender attachment, using 12oz/354ml bowls of fresh tomato and basil soup

About BLACK+DECKER

Since 1910, BLACK+DECKER, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, has been setting the standard for innovation and design. The inventor of the first portable electric drill with pistol grip and trigger switch, BLACK+DECKER has evolved from a small machine shop in Baltimore, Maryland to a global manufacturing powerhouse with a broad line of quality products used in and around the home. When homeowners have work to get done, they trust that BLACK+DECKER products will do the job efficiently and reliably. For more information on BLACK+DECKER products, visit www.blackanddecker.com or follow BLACK+DECKER on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is the world's largest tool company operating nearly 50 manufacturing facilities across America and more than 100 worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's approximately 60,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

Media Contact:

Brooke Withers

Public Relations Manager

Brooke.Withers@sbdinc.com

(804) 349-7632

Designed for a variety of home cooking applications, the BLACK+DECKER® kitchen wand™ is The Ultimate Kitchen Sidekick™ (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/BLACK+DECKER) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BLACK+DECKER