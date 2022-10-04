VRC Acquires 2-20 Records Management, Strengthening Leadership in Information Management Market

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Records Control (VRC Companies, LLC) , a leading provider of information management services, announced its acquisition of 2-20 Records Management. The 2-20 addition enhances VRC's national footprint in records management, adding several key markets and increasing its presence in existing markets, and reflects VRC's continued commitment to delivering customers a full suite of high-quality solutions with exceptional service.

VRC Acquires 2-20 Records Management, Strengthening National Leadership in Information Management Market

2-20 Records Management is a customer-centric organization serving businesses' document and information management needs for over 20 years. The company's Smart Storage Solutions® have created a loyal customer base by providing an approach to records management that makes smart business and financial sense. 2-20's locations include Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Newark, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Tampa.

"We are excited for the 2-20 team and customers to join forces with VRC," said Danny Palo, CEO of VRC. "With this acquisition, we solidify VRC's position as a national market leader in information management. Over the last two years, VRC has been rapidly expanding its product suite, and we're excited for 2-20 customers to now be able to benefit from VRC's platform while maintaining high service levels."

VRC's full suite of information management services includes records management, health information management and release of information services, shredding, and electronic content management.

"Our clients are data-driven organizations that rely on high-quality oversight to drive their daily business processes," said Dan McFarland, COO of VRC. "The acquisition enhances both companies' value proposition, providing more clients with a holistic solution to manage their information assets through a single, trusted provider."

VRC and its private equity sponsor, Windjammer Capital, have invested substantially in the records and information management field in recent years. This latest acquisition is part of VRC's ongoing strategy of building on its national presence in records management, and driving organic growth within digital document management, hosting, release of information, and shredding.

Vital Records Control (VRC Companies, LLC) is a national leader in information management (IM) solutions. VRC helps clients reduce costs and increase productivity throughout the information lifecycle. With its commitment to high-quality solutions and exceptional service, VRC has become the trusted partner for businesses seeking compliant and cost-effective management of its physical and digital information assets.

