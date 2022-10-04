White Castle and Evil Genius Beer Company Partner to Bring a Limited-Edition Beer to Retail

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia-based Evil Genius Beer Company has unveiled its most craveable partnership yet as it announces a new limited-edition beer, It Hits Different, with the iconic fast-food brand White Castle®, home to The Original Slider®.

Evil Genius Beer Co. has created a new IPA, It Hits Different, to pair with White Castle's iconic Sliders.

Evil Genius has made a national name for itself with beers that tap into the cultural zeitgeist and with collaborations with some of the biggest brands across the country, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Miller High Life and Auntie Anne's. Now, Evil Genius has partnered with White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain and the category leader in frozen Sliders, which are sold through its retail division, now celebrating its 35th year.

It Hits Different is a 6.5% ABV Tangerine IPA brewed with the new, exciting Sabro Hop as well as classic Centennial Hops to celebrate White Castle's recent hundredth birthday and underscore the brand's duality of innovation and long-standing heritage. With subtle bitterness from the beer's unique hop profile countered with a pleasant, light tangerine sweetness, It Hits Different was developed to be the perfect partner to White Castle's signature Sliders. The cheeky name is a nod to the two companies' legacies as tastemakers, creating a product that is one-of-a-kind and uniquely satisfying — there's nothing else like it.

"Nostalgia is such a big part of our brand, and with White Castle's over one-hundred-year legacy, it just seemed like a perfect fit to partner with them to create a beer that is as memorable as it is tasty," said Evil Genius Co-Founder Trevor Hayward.

"Evil Genius knows a thing or two about thinking original, so when they approached us on the idea of partnering on the It Hits Different White Castle-inspired beer, it was easy to raise our glasses and say cheers," said Lynn Blashford, CMO, White Castle.

It Hits Different will be available starting October 3 in stores throughout Evil Genius' distribution footprint, including Delaware, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Rhode Island. It will be available in cans for beer and retail stores, and kegs (sixtels and halves) for bars and restaurants. The recommended price for a six pack can vary by market but will be around $11.99.

Evil Genius held a launch party on Sept. 30 at its brewery in Philadelphia to kick off the release.

Brandgenuity, the licensing agency for White Castle, brokered the partnership and is supporting the program rollout.

For more information on Evil Genius Beer Company visit www.evilgeniusbeer.com or follow @evilgeniusbeer. To keep up to date with all things White Castle, visit https://www.whitecastle.com/ or follow them online @whitecastle.

About Evil Genius

Evil Genius Beer Company was started in 2011 by best friends Luke Bowen and Trevor Hayward. After 11 years, and a motto of "Very Silly Names for Very Serious Beers", Evil Genius Beer Company now distributes to 10 states (CT, DE, MA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, VA and RI) and pumps out a variety of different core and seasonal beers to quench their ever thirsty customers. For more information, visit www. evilgeniusbeer.com and connect on social @evilgeniusbeer.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates more than 350 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible™ Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle, which earned the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in 2021 and 2022, is known for the legendary engagement of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for the business for at least 10 years. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

