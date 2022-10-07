Mohegan Named to Newsweek's List of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2022

Mohegan Ranked as 68 Among 100 U.S. Companies Recognized for Team Member Sentiment and Satisfaction

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek today announced its annual rankings for the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list, and Mohegan was ranked 68. The 2022 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® are the result of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.

The results were determined after surveying more than 1.4 million team members from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their team members at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

"It's all about the team member experience. When we take care of our team members, they take care of our guests – it's a simple formula that comes with profound results," said Patricia Smith, Mohegan Chief Human Resources Officer. "It's a huge commitment, but I cannot think of a single day in my Mohegan career where taking care of my team members was not top of mind. While we are far from perfect, we are truly uncompromising in our commitment to our team members."

How positive workers feel about their future at the company, career achievement, how much employer values align with employee values, respect at all levels, and the level of collaboration at the firm were the five critical areas measured to gauge employee sentiment. In addition, areas such as inclusion, diversity, equity and belonging, and company response and adaptability to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as return-to-office rules, were identified and analyzed in relation to the five critical areas measured.

"I feel extremely proud that Mohegan has been named in Newsweek's list of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2022 because it demonstrates our devotion to our team members and the environment we've created," said Ray Pineault, President and CEO of Mohegan. "The work culture demonstrated at Mohegan is meticulously guided by the Spirit of Aquai, which represents our way of being welcoming, cooperative, building relationships, and having mutual respect for others. As a Mohegan team member myself for more than 20 years, I'm truly honored that our team can feel how much we value them and their constant hard work."

"As a result of 'The Great Resignation,' more companies recognize the importance of focusing on employee satisfaction to not only attract but retain top talent," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. "The businesses on this year's list clearly demonstrated that commitment."

For the full Newsweek list of 2022's Most Loved Workplaces, please visit –https://mostlovedworkplace.com/dashboard/certified-companies/.

Methodology

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)

About Mohegan

Mohegan is the owner, developer and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States, Canada, and Northern Asia. Mohegan's U.S. operations include resorts in Connecticut, Washington, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Nevada; Canadian operations are based in Niagara Falls; and Mohegan Inspire is located in Incheon, South Korea. The brand's iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming solutions to Mohegan's loyal fan base and meets the digital needs of customers on a global scale. Mohegan is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on Mohegan and its properties, please visit www.mohegangaming.com.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

