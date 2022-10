AEP SEEKS BIDS FOR NATURAL GAS STORAGE SERVICE

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP), on behalf of its subsidiary Public Service Company of Oklahoma, today issued a request for proposal (RFP) for firm physical natural gas storage service.

Proposals for natural gas storage service are sought for a two-year term, beginning April 1, 2023 and ending March 31, 2025. The proposed natural gas storage facility must have a standard receipt point on the Enable Oklahoma Intrastate Transmission pipeline system.

The company will hold a technical conference for interested parties Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. CT. Proposals must be submitted via e-mail to aepfuelsrfp@aep.com by 5 p.m. CT, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Interested parties may contact Clint Stutler at 614-395-3562 with questions.

View full details about the Request for Proposal.

