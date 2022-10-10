Gestalt Receives Eight Patents for Innovative Digital Pathology Solution

PathFlow's Unique, Industry Leading Design Recognized and Patent Protected

SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gestalt Diagnostics, Inc., a leading provider of digital pathology solutions, announced today that it has received eight patents for the protection of its unique, intuitive design and innovative workflows in PathFlow®, their digital pathology solution.

These patents recognize the inherent, leading-edge features and application of technology used in our development designs and processes when building our solutions for use by laboratories, academic & teaching institutions, and research facilities.

Patent protection for Gestalt's solutions validates our unique and truly interoperable, easy-to-use approach in providing solutions that enable a better, faster, more efficient workflow exceeding the needs of our customers and partners. The continuous evolution of our pathology solutions is based upon direct input from our customers, the industry, and most importantly, from our esteemed advisory board of pathologists representing different perspectives and uses for digital. PathFlow is made for pathologists by pathologists.

Roopam Kakoti, VP, Product Engineering, states, "PathFlow's UX designs are simple, data-rich, and configurable to reflect the preferences of our pathologists. Being awarded multiple patents for PathFlow is a global recognition of its unique design."

"A cornerstone of Gestalt's philosophy is to be innovative, flexible, and driven in our pursuit of providing a truly interoperable and highly useable solution for every customer," says Lisa-Jean Clifford, Gestalt COO & Chief Strategy Officer. "The eight patents we have received from the United Kingdom are the first of several we expect to receive based upon the ingenuity of our product, research & development, and engineering teams with their knowledge and dedication in providing the best solutions for use in clinical, education, and research."

Explore the PathFlow Ecosystem at CAP 22 in New Orleans, Oct 8-10.

Explore the PathFlow Ecosystem at DPA Visions 22 in Las Vegas, Oct 16-18.

Gestalt Diagnostics, Inc.

Gestalt transforms pathology through an intelligent, configurable, and vendor-neutral digital workflow that provides true interoperability enabling pathologists to diagnose* diseases faster and more efficiently. Our PathFlow® solution is a cloud-based digital pathology enterprise platform that can easily be customized based on your specific preferences. This platform consists of professional, education, and research modules for ease of mixing and matching the digital needs of your facility in a single solution, freeing pathologists from tedious, repetitive, and manual tasks allowing them to focus on their expertise, providing their invaluable experience where it matters most. Learn more at www.gestaltdiagnostics.com or follow Gestalt on LinkedIn and Twitter.

*Research Use Only (RUO) unless following CAP guidelines for LDT.

