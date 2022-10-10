IEHP Supports Local Trunk-Or-Treat for Children with Disabilities

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Local children with disabilities will have a safe, inclusive and accessible environment to enjoy Halloween this year with a special Trunk-Or-Treat in San Bernardino.

The second annual Trunk-Or-Treat event is the result of a partnership between Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) and Southern California Resource Services for Independent Living (SCRS-IL) and will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 5-8 p.m. at the SCRS-IL's San Bernardino office at 1950 S. Sunwest Lane.

"This is the only Inland Empire event serving our disabled community in the month of October," said SCRS-IL Chief Executive Officer Rudy Contreras, who organized the inaugural Trunk-Or-Treat in just 30 days last year after learning the community needed a Halloween activity for children with disabilities during the pandemic.

The Trunk-Or-Treat will feature carnival games, candy, accessible spooky mazes, snacks, refreshments, community resources and a vaccine clinic.

"Last year's event was a reopening of inclusivity, and this year, we're building on that with more sponsors, games, prizes, booths and even more community," added Contreras. "With partners like IEHP, we're able to make that happen and create safe, inclusive spaces that celebrate the diversity of our community."

Attendees who receive a vaccine at the event will receive a free cooler or beach chair, and IEHP members ages 6 and older who receive their first vaccine will be given a $50 gift card.

Grocery boxes will also be provided to the first 150 families in attendance.

"When community partners and organizations come together and support the needs of our neighbors and communities, we move one step closer to ensuring vibrant health to those we serve," said IEHP Independent Living and Diversity Services Community Health Representative Jose Solorzano. "It doesn't get any better than that."

For more information, visit https://www.scrs-ilc.org/trunkortreat.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 26th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.5 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,800 providers and nearly 3,000 team members. Through dynamic partnerships with providers and community organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

