The University of Arizona Global Campus Receives National Accreditation for its Bachelor of Science in Information Technology Program

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) Bachelor of Science degree program in Information Technology in the UAGC Forbes School of Business and Technology® has been accredited by the Computing Accreditation Commission of ABET (previously known as the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology). Recognized throughout the world, ABET is the global accreditor of more than 4,300 college and university programs in applied and natural science, computing, engineering, and engineering technology.

UAGC joins a short list in becoming one of only 35 universities with ABET-Accredited Online Programs. ABET accreditation assures that programs meet standards to produce graduates ready to enter critical technical fields that are leading the way in innovation and emerging technologies, and anticipating the welfare and safety needs of the public.

"We are extremely proud to be able to provide this accredited program to our Information Technology students, and to join the elite list of schools that have earned this designation," said Dr. Maja Zelihic, Dean of the Forbes School of Business and Technology®.

"The most crucial factor considered in the ABET Commission's academic criteria is student performance," said Dr. Karen Ivy, Technology Studies Department Chair at the Forbes School and Business and Technology®. "The Commission evaluates how the computer science program fosters success by the retention rate, job placement rate, and attainment of educational objectives. ABET accreditation is the gold standard for college and university IT programs."

The Bachelor of Science in Information Technology (BSIT) program in the Forbes School of Business and Technology® develops IT professionals through experienced faculty who design and deliver a current, relevant, and real-world curriculum. The BSIT enables technology professionals to become critical thinkers, innovative technology solution providers, and process improving agents who offer state-of-the-art resolutions to today's business problems.

Organizations across many industries regularly seek professionals in the information technology field. Employment in roles related to computer science and information technology is expected to grow by 13% from 2020 through 2030, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Sought worldwide, ABET's voluntary peer-review process is highly respected because it adds critical value to academic programs in the technical disciplines, where quality, precision, and safety are of the utmost importance.

Developed by technical professionals from ABET's member societies, ABET criteria focus on what students experience and learn. ABET accreditation reviews cover program curricula, faculty, facilities, and institutional support and are conducted by teams of highly skilled professionals from industry, academia and government, with expertise in the ABET disciplines.

About University of Arizona Global Campus

The University of Arizona Global Campus ("Global Campus" or "UAGC") is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. Global Campus is designed to provide flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. Global Campus is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities with approximately 25,000 students. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. For more information visit uagc.edu.

About ABET

ABET is a specialized accreditor of college and university programs in applied and natural science, computing, engineering and engineering technology. With ABET accreditation, students, parents, employers, and the society we serve can be confident that a program meets the quality standards that produce graduates prepared to enter a global workforce. ABET is a nonprofit, non-governmental organization with ISO 9001:2015 certification. It currently accredits 4,361 programs at 850 colleges and universities in 41 countries and areas. Visit abet.org for more information about its member societies and the accreditation criteria used to evaluate programs.

