AIOps Provider ScienceLogic Acquires Machine Learning Analytics Provider Zebrium to Provide At-A-Glance Root Cause Visibility

RESTON, Va., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moving toward its goal of freeing up resources of enterprise IT teams and optimizing digital experiences, AIOps and hybrid-cloud IT management provider ScienceLogic has acquired machine learning analytics firm Zebrium to automatically find the root cause of complex, modern (i.e., containerized, cloud-native) application problems. This partnership drastically reduces the time it takes to identify, diagnose and resolve business-service impacting issues, lowering IT costs and delivering superior customer and employee experiences.

ScienceLogic Inc Logo (PRNewswire)

According to Gartner, 95% of new digital workloads will be deployed on cloud-native platforms by 2025, up from 30% in 2021, creating a demand for advanced observability and data analytics applications. In a world where organizations must innovate while also reducing budgets, the combined solution improves value to investors, shareholders, decision-makers and IT teams.

How? With this acquisition, ScienceLogic is combining its AIOps capabilities with the root-cause analysis (RCA) technology of Zebrium to provide enterprises with the ability to comprehensively understand their IT estate, from endpoint devices to SaaS and cloud environments. The solution provides powerful machine learning analytics that draw on both real-time and historical data for a contextual understanding of the service impact and root cause when issues arise so they can be automatically remediated.

Existing app observability tools just give technicians more data to manually filter through, but the new combined solution's machine learning capabilities detect problems, alert IT, translate the issue into a business service context and help technicians diagnose and remediate problems faster. This materially reduces fix time on the problems that often take the longest amount of time to solve.

"We understand that at the end of the day, customers care about a few core things. Among those are making sense of drastically increased amounts of data, maintaining a quick time to resolution, and focusing on customer experience," says Mike Nappi, CPO at ScienceLogic. "Our acquisition of Zebrium has its genesis in those customer mandates and stems from years of conversations with partners and clients to understand where the gaps are and how ScienceLogic can help fill them. Combining our capabilities with that of Zebrium creates a whole new level of analytics-driven insights and automation we can bring to bear for our customers."

What does this mean for IT operations? Drastically reduced hours and resources spent trying to determine what is a potential problem, configuring systems to alert on those problems, and when they occur, combing through large volumes of logs from the application and infrastructure stack to determine the root cause – leaving IT teams the time and capacity to devote to revenue-generating activities.

"This partnership means that ITOps and DevOps teams will have the breathing room to commit time, energy, and resources to improving and supporting infrastructure and analytics standards, all while cutting IT costs," said Ajay Singh, CEO at Zebrium. "With our machine learning capabilities combined with ScienceLogic's service context and automation, organizations can greatly reduce the time they spend identifying and remediating issues – leaving them more time to spend on operations that deliver stellar digital experiences for customers and employees alike."

"The Cisco Technical Assistance Center (TAC) spends thousands of hours each month analyzing software logs to find the root cause of customer incidents," said Koree Mires, Director, Global TAC Innovation, Automation and Disruption at Cisco Systems. "We had been investigating ways to help automate this process for many years. When we came across Zebrium, we were immediately impressed. In order to validate its effectiveness, we tested RCaaS with four product lines and 192 actual customer incidents. We were astonished to find that RCaaS correctly found the root cause automatically over 95 percent of the time. We are now leveraging the technology to speed-up customer incident resolution and will continue rolling it out to more product lines throughout the year."

To learn more about ScienceLogic and Zebrium's partnership, please contact:

Patricia Larsen

Executive Business Partner

571-707-2801

Plarsen@sciencelogic.com

Or

Jillian Dykhouse

Sr. Content Marketing Manager

214-449-6909

jillian.dykhouse@sciencelogic.com

Or visit our Newsroom at https://sciencelogic.com/about/news.

About ScienceLogic

ScienceLogic empowers intelligent automated IT operations freeing up IT talent, accelerating innovation and transformation, and driving outcomes. ScienceLogic's AIOps platform monitors customer data across clouds and on-premises, enabling digital service visibility and automation. Trusted by thousands of organizations across the globe, ScienceLogic's technology meets the rigorous security requirements of the U.S. DOD, has been proven for scale by the world's largest service providers, and is optimized to meet the needs of large enterprises and government agencies. https://sciencelogic.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ScienceLogic Inc