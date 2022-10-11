BGL Announces Partnership Between Orthopaedic Institute of Dayton and OrthoAlliance

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce a new partnership between Orthopaedic Institute of Dayton (OID), the most respected and long-standing orthopaedic practice in the Dayton, Ohio region, and OrthoAlliance (OA), one of the nation's leading orthopaedic management services organizations. BGL's Healthcare & Life Sciences investment banking team served as the exclusive financial advisor to OID in the transaction. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce a new partnership between Orthopaedic Institute of Dayton (OID), the most respected and long-standing orthopaedic practice in the Dayton, Ohio region, and OrthoAlliance (OA), one of the nation’s leading orthopaedic management services organizations. BGL’s Healthcare & Life Sciences investment banking team served as the exclusive financial advisor to OID in the transaction. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed. (PRNewswire)

BGL's Healthcare and Life Sciences team served as the exclusive financial advisor to OID in the transaction.

In practice for more than 50 years, OID is a one-stop-shop for medical imaging, durable medical equipment, physical therapy, treatment of musculoskeletal injuries, and orthopaedic surgery, with three main convenient locations in Dayton, Springboro, and Tipp City, Ohio.

The partnership adds three locations and 10 physicians to OA's expanding network and will enhance access to OID's patient-centered approach to delivering the highest quality care. It also aligns OID with Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, a world-class center for orthopaedic care and the founding practice of OA. While OID leadership and staff continue to focus on providing extraordinary patient care and day-to-day operations, OA is now delivering important administrative and clinical support for the growing practice.

Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, OA is a nationally leading patient-centered, physician-led management services organization that helps orthopaedic practices grow and thrive in an ever-changing healthcare landscape. Formed in partnership in 2019 with leading Midwest physician practices and Revelstoke Capital Partners, a Denver-based private equity firm, OA's partner practices feature over 110 physicians across all orthopaedics and sports medicine specialties, and 1,500 employees. The organization strives to attract the most talented physicians and staff and deliver the highest quality care in the industry.

This physician practice M&A transaction builds upon BGL's deep experience in advising physician practices and related ancillary services. BGL's Healthcare Provider Services Group is one of the most experienced and respected financial advisory teams in the U.S. for middle-market healthcare investment banking, with a long track record of successfully advising physicians and alternate site providers through strategic transactions like selling a physician practice.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Brown Gibbons Lang & Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company