Invesco Ltd. Announces September 30, 2022 Assets Under Management

Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,323.3 billion, a decrease of 6.5% versus previous month-end. The firm experienced net long-term outflows of $5.2 billion in the month. Non-management fee earning net inflows were $1.3 billion and money market net inflows were $2.4 billion. AUM was negatively impacted by unfavorable market returns which decreased AUM by $82 billion. FX decreased AUM by $9.8 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through September 30 were $1,416.2 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through September 30 were $961.7 billion.

(PRNewsfoto/Invesco Ltd.)
(PRNewsfoto/Invesco Ltd.)(PRNewswire)

Total Assets Under Management

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed Income

Balanced

Money Market

Alternatives

September 30, 20221

$1,323.3

$597.5

$304.3

$63.6

$172.1

$185.8

August 31, 2022

$1,416.0

$666.2

$313.8

$69.2

$170.4

$196.4

July 31, 2022

$1,449.0

$693.8

$315.5

$72.0

$168.6

$199.1

June 30, 2022

$1,390.4

$644.8

$309.1

$72.9

$164.0

$199.6

Active2

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed Income

Balanced

Money Market

Alternatives

September 30, 20221

$914.1

$260.0

$264.7

$62.8

$172.1

$154.5

August 31, 2022

$963.5

$289.8

$273.4

$68.3

$170.4

$161.6

July 31, 2022

$980.7

$301.7

$275.5

$71.1

$168.6

$163.8

June 30, 2022

$957.9

$287.5

$270.6

$72.0

$164.0

$163.8

Passive2

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed Income

Balanced

Money Market

Alternatives

September 30, 20221

$409.2

$337.5

$39.6

$0.8

$0.0

$31.3

August 31, 2022

$452.5

$376.4

$40.4

$0.9

$0.0

$34.8

July 31, 2022

$468.3

$392.1

$40.0

$0.9

$0.0

$35.3

June 30, 2022

$432.5

$357.3

$38.5

$0.9

$0.0

$35.8

1

Preliminary – subject to adjustment.  

2

Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other
passive mandates.  Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

Investor Relations Contacts: Greg Ketron            404-724-4299

                                              Matt Seitz                404-439-4853

Media Relations Contact:      Graham Galt           404-439-3070

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invesco-ltd-announces-september-30-2022-assets-under-management-301646513.html

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

