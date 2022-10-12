Info-Tech Research Group Brings on Chief Product Officer as Firm Expands on Product Innovation

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Global IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has named Tom Zehren as Chief Product Officer. This appointment follows other recent significant changes in Info-Tech's executive leadership team. The addition of a new CPO marks another milestone in the 25-year history of the rapidly growing IT research and advisory firm.

Tom Zehren joins Info-Tech from McKinsey & Company, where he was an Associate Partner specializing in digital product management, growth strategies, and digital transformations. His clients included leading technology organizations, financial service providers, and not-for-profit universities across North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

"As Info-Tech continues to grow and innovate in the research and advisory space, we are focused on evolving our global product offering to meet emerging needs," says David Godfrey, the firm's recently appointed CEO. "Info-Tech's robust and quality-focused approach to its research creation sets us apart from others. I know Tom has the strategic foresight to uncover new, interesting, and impactful trends and topics for our members."

A seasoned veteran with a finger on the pulse of the future of technology and its impact on the IT function across all industry segments, Zehren will be working with analysts, directors, and VPs to execute the research process and generate over 100 research blueprints each quarter.

"Info-Tech has built an impressive product portfolio over the last 25 years," says Zehren, the new CPO at Info-Tech. "I'm excited to spearhead new product development and management, driving innovation to meet the evolving needs of our members for today and into the future."

With a commitment to providing the best research through transformational insights, groundbreaking, data-driven frameworks, and easy-to-use, consulting-quality deliverables, Info-Tech has nearly 1,300 employees, over 200 open career opportunities, and offices in Canada, the US, and Australia.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading information technology research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

