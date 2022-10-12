Kidde Launches 'Cause For Alarm™' Campaign, Sounding the Alarm on Fire Safety Inequity

New fire safety campaign launches in Bronx, New York, with unveiling of Cey Adams' mural; actor Jesse Williams lends his voice in support of this important cause

MEBANE, N.C., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A trusted leader in fire safety for more than 100 years, Kidde today announced its new campaign, Cause For Alarm , a fire safety awareness initiative addressing gaps in education and access to fire safety measures. The campaign launched in the Bronx, New York, with the unveiling of a thought-provoking mural by renowned New York City-based visual artist, Cey Adams. Kidde is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

Jesse Williams, center, is joined by his brothers, Matt Williams, right, and Coire Williams, a firefighter, at the launch of Kidde’s new fire safety campaign, Cause For Alarm™, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in the Bronx borough of New York. The campaign is informing communities on the need to have life-saving smoke alarms and a fire escape plan to protect yourself, your neighbors and firefighters from the devastating effects of a fire. To learn more about the campaign and how you can get involved, visit CauseForAlarm.org. (Photo by Jason DeCrow/Invision for Kidde/AP Images) (PRNewswire)

Kidde created Cause For Alarm in response to the statistics that fatal residential fires disproportionately affect some communities more than others. In fact, U.S. Consumer Product Safety Research found African Americans face nearly two times the risk of house fire deaths.1

As part of Cause For Alarm efforts, Kidde has also teamed up with The Home Depot and other businesses to donate fire safety products to the FDNY Foundation and Habitat for Humanity to help ensure these life-saving products get into the hands of those who need them most. For every Kidde alarm purchased at participating businesses through November 2022, a $1 contribution will be made toward donated smoke alarms, up to a total retail value of $1 million.

"Fatal house fires disproportionately impact the Black community, my community, and it's vital to get behind campaigns such as Cause For Alarm so we can help avoid major, catastrophic events," said Jesse Williams, actor and activist. "This campaign is also personal to me because my brother is a firefighter and risks his life daily. By supporting Cause For Alarm, I hope to help educate on how our communities can help protect themselves, and their firefighters, from deadly fires."

To help draw awareness to this important campaign, the mural by Adams will be on display through Oct. 31 at the corner of Jerome Avenue and West 169th Street in the Bronx. It was created to prompt conversation and ultimately inspire change in a community that has been impacted by fire safety inequity first-hand. The mural is infused with story, meaning and purpose to put an issue that is often out of sight and out of mind on full display.

"The work I create always tells a deeper story about the cultural and community issues of my subjects," said Cey Adams, artist. "This piece tells the story about how residents in the Bronx can work together to help ensure a devastating fire does not occur again. Working with Kidde on Cause For Alarm is my small way of helping residents learn they can protect themselves and live safely and securely in their own homes."

A $1 contribution toward donated smoke alarms will be made to the Bronx Community Foundation, up to a $100,000 retail value, for every post of the mural on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter tagging @KiddeFireSafety and the hashtag #CauseForAlarm or on TikTok tagging #KiddeFireSafety and #CauseForAlarm throughout the end of the month. An additional monetary donation was presented to the Foundation from iHeartIMPACT through the collaboration with Kidde.

"Access is the cornerstone to fire safety, prevention and protection," said Isis Wu, Vice President & General Manager, Residential Fire and Healthy Homes, Carrier Fire & Security. "Everyone deserves to feel safe and protected in their homes, yet some people are more at risk for fatal residential fires, and this is cause for alarm. Our new Cause For Alarm initiative was created to raise awareness of the importance of fire safety education and products in keeping all communities safe. Kidde wants to empower residents with fire safety awareness that can help keep them and their loved ones safe."

Visual and multilingual fire safety resources are available on CauseForAlarm.org for distribution among local fire departments and other partners. Through the Cause For Alarm initiative, Kidde will continue working with consumers, community members and partners to address fire safety gaps and ensure everyone's home is a safe and healthy one. To learn how you can protect your family, visit CauseForAlarm.org.

1. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Oct. 4, 2021

About Kidde



Kidde, a leading manufacturer of residential smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, fire extinguishers, and safety accessories, has been keeping the world a safer place for over 100 years. Kidde produced the first integrated smoke detection system a century ago and continues its legacy today by delivering advanced fire-safety technology. Kidde is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions. For more information, visit kidde.com or follow @KiddeFireSafety on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

Contact: Ivanette Bonilla

(561) 329-8392

Ivanette.Bonilla@Carrier.com

Jesse Williams joins Kidde to launch the Cause For Alarm™ campaign, unveiling a powerful mural by famed NYC-artist, Cey Adams, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in the Bronx borough of New York. Cause For Alarm™ is a new fire safety awareness-building initiative that addresses gaps in education and access to fire safety measures. To learn more about the campaign and how you can get involved, visit CauseForAlarm.org. (Photo by Jason DeCrow/Invision for Kidde/AP Images) (PRNewswire)

Kidde partners with Jesse Williams and artist Cey Adams to unveil a thought-provoking mural, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in the Bronx borough of New York. The mural is part of Kidde’s new fire safety campaign, Cause For Alarm™, and shines a light on the statistic that fatal residential fires disproportionately affect Black communities. To learn more about the campaign and how you can get involved, visit CauseForAlarm.org. (Photo by Jason DeCrow/Invision for Kidde/AP Images) (PRNewswire)

Renowned NYC artist Cey Adams unveils a new mural, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in the Bronx borough of New York. The mural was created to launch Cause For Alarm™, Kidde’s new fire safety program shining the light on fire safety inequity. To learn more about the campaign and how you can get involved, visit CauseForAlarm.org. (Photo by Jason DeCrow/Invision for Kidde/AP Images) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kidde