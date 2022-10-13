CleanCloud and DoorDash Drive Integrate to Oﬀer On-Demand Delivery and Pickup for Laundromats and Dry Cleaners

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CleanCloud , the all-in-one point of sale (PoS) software, and DoorDash, the local commerce platform, announced that CleanCloud now integrates directly with DoorDash Drive. This integration enables laundromats and dry cleaners to launch or expand their pickup and delivery in under 24 hours with no upfront cost.

For many dry cleaning and laundromat businesses, the launch and operation of a pickup and delivery fleet can be costly to adopt with average first-year prices in excess of $79K plus fuel.* With CleanCloud's new on-demand integration, customers can launch their own service leveraging DoorDash Drive's white-label fulfillment capabilities, with zero upfront cost in as little as 24 hours. This allows stores to focus on growing and expanding their cleaning operations while pickup and delivery are handled by DoorDash Dashers. The process is easy and eliminates the need for upfront commitments.

Beneﬁts of On-demand Pickup and Delivery Cost-Eﬀective

Businesses will be able to pick up and deliver laundry using the on-demand service, eliminating the $79K upfront cost, before fuel, of setting up a traditional pickup and delivery service.

*Based on a first-year upfront estimate: staffing cost of $37,500 a year based on data from 10,000 salaries on talent.com ; vehicle cost of $40,000 upfront based on data from Ford ; insurance cost of $1,500/year based on data from Insuraviz .

Flexible

Scale during busy periods and cut back when it's quiet, leveraging hundreds of delivery drivers as and when the business needs them.

Maximum coverage

Test new routes and expand the business' reach with minimum eﬀort and expense.

Consistency and Convenience

Provide customers with customizable 3-hour time slots for same-day pickup and delivery and ensure that every order is fulﬁlled.

Speed to launch

CleanCloud can help businesses get up and running with in-house pickup and delivery service in less than a day. Businesses only need to click a button and choose desired coverage zone.

About CleanCloud

CleanCloud: The world's leading POS & business management software, specialized for laundromats and dry cleaners. With thousands of users in over 95 countries, CleanCloud focuses on making businesses more efficient, profitable and technologically advanced. Click here for a 14-day FREE trial. No credit card is required, test the software to see if it's right for your business.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in 27 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers.

DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighborhood of good in every order.

