Elizabeth Banks and Archer Roose Experience their New Bubbly Rosé In the Metaverse. Sort of.

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While seemingly every brand has been racing toward the new technological playground known as the metaverse, Archer Roose - a leading canned wine company - has decided to participate in a different way, by highlighting the confusion behind what the metaverse actually is. And they've done so alongside Chief Creative Officer Elizabeth Banks.

Join Banks as she samples Archer Roose's new varietal, Bubbly Rosé, in the metaverse . Archer Roose leaves it to their customer to decide for themselves if they've done a decent job of explaining and navigating the metaverse. At the end of the day though, the brand recognizes that perhaps wine is best enjoyed in real life.

"We love technology and innovation," says Marian Leitner, CEO of Archer Roose. "But as a wine brand, what we love is bringing people together here in the real world, telling stories, eating great food and drinking delicious wine. So, having some fun with the metaverse was easy for us."

Archer Roose has poked fun at marketing conventions in the past, introducing their partnership with Elizabeth Banks with a video called "Uninvited Guest." In it, Elizabeth Banks simply showed up at the CEO's house and wouldn't leave, forcibly making herself the brand spokesperson. Archer Roose also launched a rewards program by offering free poisonous snakes to consumers, only to eventually replace the program with an actual, reptile-free one.

"You're seeing every brand race to have a presence on the metaverse," says Banks, "But a lot of consumers don't really understand what that means. As a brand, there's an opportunity to connect and laugh with consumers and say, 'don't worry, you're not alone.'"

The new spot was created by Archer Roose's agency of record, Colossus . Archer Roose is a women-owned and -operated company. For this production, Colossus continued the "girl gang" approach using a largely female production crew, director and editor.

The "Archer Roose Metaverse" video can be seen here.

Archer Roose's new Bubbly Rosé, can be purchased here .

About Archer Roose

Archer Roose takes pride in the craftsmanship of our wine. We return to the foundation of wine as it was―garnering relationships with the winemaking community, preserving terroir, and sourcing the highest quality wine with the highest quality grapes. But we also shape the foundation of wine as it should be―with mindfulness to the planet and to the lifestyles of those who drink them. We create the new tradition, fitting Archer Roose wines into the modern lifestyle for the modern drinker.

For more information, please visit www.archerroose.com and check out our Instagram and Facebook.

About Colossus

Colossus is an advertising and creative company based in Boston, Mass. We are an independent creative company partnering with a select number of like-minded brands who view creativity as a business lever. We're built small—by design—which keeps us nimble, efficient and adaptable to the needs of our clients. You don't need to be big in size to be a colossus in stature. After all, a tweet can topple the stock market. And Prince was only 5' 2". Our goal is to help brands break through the white noise of the mundane by shaping art, technology and commerce into meaningful experiences. For more information, please visit wearecolossus.com.

About Elizabeth Banks

Actress, producer, writer and director Elizabeth Banks is known for roles in both comedy and drama, as well as film and television. Her work includes stand-out performances in projects including The Hunger Games franchise, Love & Mercy, The LEGO Movie and Mrs. America. She is also a three-time Emmy nominee for her recurring roles in 30 Rock and Modern Family. On the production side, Banks made her directorial debut in 2015 with Pitch Perfect 2, and produced the Pitch Perfect franchise through her production company Brownstone Productions, along with her husband Max Handleman. Brownstone Productions' slate includes multiple film, television and digital collaborations across various networks and studios, including the critically-acclaimed comedy Shrill on Hulu, starring SNL's Aidy Bryant. Up next, Banks will be seen starring in the feature drama Call Jane alongside Sigourney Weaver, which premiered at Sundance and London Film Festival; The Beanie Bubble alongside Zach Galifianakis and Sarah Snook; and A Mistake directed by Christine Jeffs. Banks produced and directed Universal Pictures' comedy-thriller Cocaine Bear, which is set to release in February of 2023.

