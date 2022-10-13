Mindgruve Selected As Agency of Record for First Horizon Bank

Top Ten U.S. Bank Selects San Diego-based Digital Marketing Agency to Lead Brand, Creative, Digital Media, Analytics Efforts

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindgruve, one of the fastest-growing digital marketing agencies in the U.S., has been selected as the Agency of Record for First Horizon Bank. First Horizon Bank is one of the top 10 banks in the U.S. with approximately 417 locations across the southeast. First Horizon Bank partnered with Mindgruve's team of strategists, creatives, engineers, media experts, and data scientists to lead creative, web presence, digital media, analytics, and public relations.

Mindgruve logo (PRNewsfoto/Mindgruve) (PRNewswire)

Mindgruve, a global, independent digital agency, has helped brands drive business growth for more than 20 years. When asked why First Horizon selected Mindgruve to lead their integrated marketing strategy, the bank expressed that the agency's experience, full-service capability and track record for driving growth played a major role in the decision.

"We selected Mindgruve because they have a full service, marketing and technology capability with deep financial services experience," said Erin Pryor, chief marketing officer of First Horizon Bank. "Their team understood our business goals and had the right strategy to deliver on our ambitious revenue goals."

The Mindgruve team provides fully integrated creative, media and customer experience strategies that improve customer experience and optimize new customer acquisition. Our unique approach optimizes return on ad spend and drives predictable revenue growth.

"Mindgruve is leading a new era of financial services companies who are embracing digital marketing and technology transformation in order to meet the expectation of today's digital customer," said Chad Robley, co-founder and CEO of Mindgruve. "We are connecting the dots from sales and marketing to the delivery of the brand's products and services in a way that optimizes the client's experience."

About Mindgruve

We are a global digital agency comprised of strategists, creatives, media experts, data scientists and engineers driven by one common purpose — accelerate business growth through marketing and technology. For more information, visit https://mindgruve.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $89.1 billion in assets as of December 31, 2021, is a leading regional financial services company dedicated to helping our clients, communities, and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon is one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mindgruve