The World Travel & Tourism Council and the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance announce partnership to accelerate the transition to net positive hospitality

WTTC and the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance aim to build a more sustainable, net positive, global hospitality industry

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Travel & Tourism Council ( WTTC ) and the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance (the Alliance) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) committing both organizations to closer collaborative working, focusing on improving the environmental and social impact of the global hospitality industry.

Through the MoU, WTTC and the Alliance have pledged to promote a united voice for a more sustainable future for the hospitality industry, cooperating on new research projects to foster an understanding of the latest in sustainability innovation.

The two organizations will also work together to raise awareness of new initiatives and success stories, launch new commissions and advisory bodies, further advance understanding of innovation and key sustainability indicators and partner on critical issues such as youth employability, human trafficking, and climate action.

Hotels and other tourist accommodations such as short-term rentals (STR) are at the heart of the hospitality industry, unlocking entire local economies through nearby restaurants, events, culture, and music venues.

By working together, the industry can become a driving force toward a more sustainable future for the industry.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said: "The Sustainable Hospitality Alliance has been a valuable supporter of our Hotel Sustainability Basics which are the first step in the ladder to advance sustainability in the industry. Although the hospitality industry has transformed dramatically in recent years, we recognize that there is still more that we can do together.

"Our collective efforts will enable the hospitality industry to continue moving towards a greater positive impact through this new partnership."

Glenn Mandziuk, Sustainable Hospitality Alliance CEO, said: "We are proud to be partnering with WTTC on promoting sustainable growth. This partnership combines the Alliance's sector-specific expertise with WTTC's scale and reach to enable both our organizations to enhance collective impact across the industry and drive progress further towards net positive hospitality.

"We have partnered in the past, including on the Hotel Carbon Measurement Initiative (HCMI), and I am very positive about the future potential of our two organizations working together alongside our members and the wider industry."

The signing took place at the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance's Net Positive Summit in London yesterday, where WTTC President & CEO Julia Simpson joined Alliance CEO Glenn Mandziuk to address delegates representing a broad range of industry experts, examining the current sustainability challenges the sector faces.

About the World Travel & Tourism Council

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) represents the global travel & tourism private sector. Members include 200 CEOs, Chairs and Presidents of the world's leading travel & tourism companies from all geographies covering all industries. For more than 30 years, WTTC has been committed to raising the awareness of governments and the public of the economic and social significance of the travel & tourism sector.

About Sustainable Hospitality Alliance

The Sustainable Hospitality Alliance brings together engaged hospitality companies and uses the collective power of the industry to deliver impact locally and on a global scale. They work with leading hospitality companies and strategic partners to address key challenges affecting our planet and its people and develop practical resources and programmes to enable the wider industry to operate responsibly and grow sustainably.

Their members make up 35% of the global hotel industry by rooms and include 21 world-leading hotel companies including Marriott International, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG and Radisson Hotels Group as well as regional brands. For further information, visit www.sustainablehospitalityalliance.org.

