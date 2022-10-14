Fox Corporation Forms Special Committee to Begin Exploring a Potential Combination with News Corporation

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation ("FOX" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: FOX, FOXA) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors, following the receipt of letters from K. Rupert Murdoch and the Murdoch Family Trust, has formed a Special Committee composed of independent members of the Board (the "Special Committee") to begin exploring a potential combination with News Corporation ("News Corp") (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).

The Special Committee, consistent with its fiduciary duties and in consultation with its independent financial and legal advisors, will thoroughly evaluate a potential combination with News Corp. The Special Committee has not made any determination at this time, and there can be no certainty that the Company will engage in such a transaction.

The Company does not intend to comment on or disclose further developments regarding the Special Committee's work unless and until it deems further disclosure is appropriate or required.

